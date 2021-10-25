Toddler fatally struck by driver while wandering off on Queens street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A two-year-old girl died Sunday night when she was struck by a driver after wandering away from her mother on a Queens street in a horrific collision in front of their home, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the tragedy occurred at about 10:09 p.m. on Oct. 24 in front of a home on 216th Street off 38th Avenue in Bayside.

According to law enforcement sources, the child’s 23-year-old mother brought her daughter, Leilani Rosales, outside a 2021 Nissan Rogue, operated by a 23-year-old man, and was removing packages from the rear when the toddler wandered to the frontside of the SUV.

Seconds later, cops said, the driver moved the vehicle forward while attempting to leave the location and struck Rosales. The driver stopped his vehicle and remained at the scene.

Officers from the 111th Precinct, in responding to a report about the vehicle collision, found Rosales on the pavement with severe head trauma.

EMS rushed her to Flushing Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not charged the driver with any wrongdoing at this time.

The case is now in the hands of the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad for further examination, police said.