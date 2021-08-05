Two men stabbed in Queens road rage incident: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were stabbed in their car at a Queens intersection on Wednesday night in an apparent road rage attack, police reported.

Both victims are currently listed in stable condition at area hospitals. Detectives are continuing to search for their attackers.

Police said the double stabbing happened at about 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 4 near the corner of 30th Road and 21st Street in Astoria.

Law enforcement sources said four men were inside a 2014 black Nissan Altima when the driver of the vehicle got into an argument with the two suspects, described as Hispanic men, who were on an orange e-bike.

The argument turned violent when the e-bike riders went on the attack and knifed two of the four Nissan occupants. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was stabbed below the right eye; the other victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered stab wounds to his left arm and side.

Following the attack, cops said, the two suspects fled on their e-bike southbound along 23rd Street. Police later found the scooter abandoned near the corner of 23rd Street and 30th Drive.

The sedan, meanwhile, struck the exterior of the nearby Boys and Girls Club.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed the 20-year-old victim to Elmhurst Hospital and the 18-year-old to Cornell Medical Center; both are now listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.