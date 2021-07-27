Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old on gang assault charges for the violent Juniper Valley Park beating that occurred on Friday, July 23, in Queens and was caught on camera.

An NYPD police spokesperson said the two boys from Queens were charged after their parents brought them to the 104th Precinct stationhouse in Ridgewood.

Last week, a 44-year-old man was out walking his dog when he saw a group of kids lighting fireworks. According to the police, the victim confronted the group over the noise, leading to a violent beating.

City Councilman Robert Holden posted a video of the incident to his Facebook and said he would meet with the 104th Precinct to discuss the presence of officers in parks throughout his district.

The video shows a large group of kids overcoming the victim and eventually beating him to the ground. Police said the man was able to get away and only had cuts and bruises.

“The shocking assault at Juniper Valley Park was a disgrace to our community and I have met with the NYPD and the Parks Department and demanded immediate action to make sure nothing like this will happen again,” Holden said.

Holden said the 104th Precinct promised “increased enforcement and added measures.”

“And I will hold them to it. I have heard that two individuals have been arrested and they must be held accountable,” Holden said. “An overall lack of enforcement of quality of life offenses surrounding our parks and our neighborhoods at large has led us to this point. Unreasonable noise, ATV’s and dirt bikes, fireworks and other disturbances must not be tolerated. People must feel safe walking their dogs at our local parks.”

Police released images of three male suspects with light complexions Sunday, July 25. They said they are still looking for more suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.