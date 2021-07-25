Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police in Queens are looking for several brutes who attacked a 44-year-old man during a confrontation over illegal fireworks on Friday night.

The incident happened at about 9:55 p.m. on July 23 near the corner of 75th Street and Juniper Boulevard North in Middle Village, across the street from Juniper Valley Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was out walking his dog when he spotted a group of individuals lighting fireworks while also yelling and screaming.

Police said the victim began speaking with some of the group members over the noise they were making, which led to a verbal dispute.

Video captured by a bystander, which City Council Member Robert Holden posted to his Facebook page, shows the man and his dog backpedaling away from the advancing group.

The dispute eventually escalated into violence, cops said, when several members of the group went on the attack, kicking and punching the man about the body.

Police said the victim managed to get away from the angry mob. He suffered cuts, bruising and pain, but refused medical attention.

The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct.

In posting the video of the attack on Saturday, Holden called for a meeting with the 104th Precinct’s commander regarding the assault and how to beef up security at parks within his district, which includes Middle Village, Maspeth, Ridgewood, Glendale and Woodhaven.

“I am aware of a disgusting incident at Juniper Valley Park yesterday and have demanded a meeting with the NYPD 104th Precinct at the park to discuss this,” Holden wrote. “I will also be asking the CO (commanding officer) how many were arrested, how many outstanding arrests there are, and how he plans on ensuring that ample officers are present at parks in my district to prevent this from ever happening again. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior!”

On Sunday, the NYPD released images of three suspects involved in the assault — each of whom were described as males with light complexions.

One of the attackers had a thin build with long dark hair and wore a black t-shirt, shorts and sneakers. The second suspect had a medium build and short, straight hair, and wore a black t-shirt, light-colored shorts and white sneakers. The third assailant had a thin build with short, straight hair and wore a gray t-shirt, Nike shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.