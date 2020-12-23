Man found dead inside Queens warehouse that had high levels of carbon monoxide | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man is dead after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside a Maspeth warehouse Wednesday afternoon.

FDNY personnel received a call about high levels of the poisonous gas inside of 54-19 Flushing Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, around noon, after a man inside the building was found unconscious surrounded by heavy storage, according to the authorities.

The unconscious man was pronounced dead at the warehouse. His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

“He was a nice man,” said Stalla Stewart, who lives nearby. “He couldn’t do a lot for himself but he cared for people.”

Firefighters evacuated the two-story building shortly after arriving, according to video on Citizen App.

FDNY officials and National Grid officials assessed the scene and began an investigation into the incident this afternoon.

Additonal reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.