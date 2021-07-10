Video shows suspect who violently attacked woman at Queens subway station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Queens need the public’s help in finding the man who violently attacked a 41-year-old woman during a recent encounter at a subway station.

The NYPD released on July 10 video footage of the incident, which occurred at 1:45 a.m. on May 30 at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station on the E/F/M/R lines.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect — whom police identified as Manuel Gonzalez — approached the victim on the platform and engaged her in a verbal dispute.

The argument then turned violent, police said, when Gonzalez grabbed the woman by the hair from behind and pulled her to the platform floor.

After knocking her down, authorities said, Gonzalez allegedly punched her in the face and bgan choking her. The attack ended when a good Samaritan intervened and pulled the suspect off the woman.

Seconds later, cops said, Gonzalez boarded a Brooklyn-bound F train and fled the scene.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Woodhull Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police described Gonzalez as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build, believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has a beard and short cut dark hair.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.