Violent creep sought for Queens rape attempt inside apartment building elevator

Special victims detectives need the public’s help in finding the suspect who violently attacked a woman during a Queens rape attempt early on Sunday morning.

Late on Monday night, the NYPD released video footage of the perpetrator behind the Jan. 23 attack, which occurred at about 3:30 a.m. inside an apartment building elevator near the corner of 190th Street and Woodhull Avenue in Hollis.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep was in the building lobby as the 38-year-old woman walked inside, returning home for the evening. Cops said the perpetrator slapped the woman across her buttocks as she walked into the elevator, then followed her inside.

Once inside the lift, authorities reported, the suspect punched and kicked the woman about her face. He verbally threatened to rape her, then tore off her shirt and bra.

Seconds later, however, the creep took the woman’s iPhone 10 plus, then exited the elevator and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 103rd Precinct. The victim was brought to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition after suffering facial pain, bruising and swelling.

The video shows the suspect walking into and out of the elevator. He’s pictured wearing a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.