Armed Queens creep forced woman into sex act at gunpoint: NYPD

Special victims detectives in Queens are looking for the armed attacker who sexually assaulted a 31-year-old woman on the street at gunpoint.

Police said the brazen attack happened at 2:15 a.m. on June 18 in the vicinity of 78th Street and Roosevelt Avenue on the Elmhurst/Jackson Heights boundary.

According to law enforcement sources, the creep approached the victim as she walked through the area and displayed a firearm.

Authorities said the pervert then forced the woman into an area off the street, where he forced her into a sex act. Moments later, he removed the woman’s bag — which contained her cellphone and wallet — and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 110th Precinct. The victim was brought to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

On June 20, the NYPD released photos of the attacker, whom police described as a Hispanic man with a goatee who wore a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers. He was also seen carrying a drawstring bag.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.