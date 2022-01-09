Woman dies in Jamaica crash of car crammed with six people

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A woman died in a collision in Jamaica, Queens, early Saturday and at least four of her fellow passengers remain in serious condition, according to police.

Cops arrested the 23-year-old male driver who crashed the Honda Accord sedan jam-packed with the victim and four other people into a parked car on 112 Road near Guy R Brewer Boulevard at 4:11 a.m., according to NYPD.

Paramedics rushed four of the vehicle occupants to Jamaica Hospital and two to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

The woman who sat in the passenger seat was pronounced dead and the four rear passengers — two men and two women — remain in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police arrested the driver, nearby resident Gilberto Cordova, and slapped him with vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving charges.

The authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman who died.