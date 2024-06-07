Ring and Drew Barrymore raise funds for animal shelters across the U.S., including two in NYC

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The smart security system company, Ring and actress Drew Barrymore, launched a campaign, Ring Pet Portraits, to raise funds for animal shelters all across the country, two of which are based in New York City.

For every pet picture or video captured through a Ring camera that owners submit, Ring has promised to donate $10 to animal shelters.

Donation proceeds will go to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals(ASPCA) and amongst the shelters, three are New York-based: North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, NY, Muddy Paws Rescue in Manhattan, and Korean K9 Rescue in Queens.

All pet owners have to do is post their pictures or videos on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #RingPets. The campaign is open to all types of pets.

When participants include the accompanying hashtag #contest, their pets will also be entered in a contest for a chance to appear in a Ring commercial. Drew Barrymore in collaboration with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will choose the winner.

According to Matt Bershadker, ASPCA’s president and CEO, 6.3 million pets enter animal shelters across the 50 states.

“As a foster-based rescue, Muddy Paws really relies on donations and grants to fund our lifesaving work and this donation from Ring will honestly have a huge impact on our day-to-day operations,” said Mallory Kleen, marketing director at Muddy Paws. “And provide a safety net for our ability to rescue more than 1,000 dogs and puppies this year.”

Social media influencer, Isabel Klee (@simonsits on Instagram and TikTok) often fosters for Muddy Paws. She nominated Muddy Paws to Ring’s campaign to be chosen as one of the animal shelters to receive part of the funding.

“We are grateful to Ring for selecting to give this money to rescue organizations,” said Kleen. “I think it’s very generous of them to work with shelters and rescues across the country on this initiative and really support the work that we are doing and doing their part in helping homeless pets find their families.”

Muddy Paws will allocate the money to buy supplies for their foster pets.

“Food, crates, toys, assist with any unexpected medical bills for dogs, treatment medications for common illnesses like kennel cough,” said Kleen. “And also keep our headquarters stock with basic items that our dogs need like collars, leashes, and bowls,” she added.

The three New York-based rescue shelters operate with a no-kill mission.