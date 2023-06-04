E-bikes, Lithium-ion batteries removed from burning Brooklyn building

Fire Department officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in a mixed-use Brooklyn building Saturday afternoon.

Units were called to 1553 Nostrand Ave. in Flatbush at around 2:15 p.m. on June 3. A total of 65 members from 12 units arrived to find heavy fire and smoke seeping out of the establishment. Firefighters operated four hose-lines to combat the fire, which impacted both the ground floor restaurant and an apartment building above.

While the cause of the inferno remains under investigation, firefighters removed as many as six e-bikes and Lithium-ion batteries — a known catalyst for quick-spreading fires — from the location.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the blaze.