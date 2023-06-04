Quantcast
E-bikes, Lithium-ion batteries removed from burning Brooklyn building

By Lloyd Mitchell
DSC_6389 (1)
One of the e-bikes recovered from the scene of an all-hands blaze in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire Department officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in a mixed-use Brooklyn building Saturday afternoon.

Units were called to 1553 Nostrand Ave. in Flatbush at around 2:15 p.m. on June 3. A total of 65 members from 12 units arrived to find heavy fire and smoke seeping out of the establishment. Firefighters operated four hose-lines to combat the fire, which impacted both the ground floor restaurant and an apartment building above.

Firefighters wash down a commercial building property fire at 1553 Nostrand Ave.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

While the cause of the inferno remains under investigation, firefighters removed as many as six e-bikes and Lithium-ion batteries — a known catalyst for quick-spreading fires — from the location.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the blaze.

