Op-Ed | Protecting New Yorkers from unsafe batteries

New York is the safest big city in America, and we are working hard every day to keep New Yorkers safe from all kinds of dangers — including those posed by lithium-ion battery fires.

While the rise of battery-powered mobility devices has had many positive effects, too many of these devices contain uncertified lithium-ion batteries that do not meet safety standards. Many people are storing these faulty batteries in their homes and in some cases, businesses are charging hundreds of batteries at once, leading to explosions, fires, and death.

Since 2019, these batteries have started more than 700 fires, killing 29 of our fellow New Yorkers, injuring nearly 450 more, and causing tens of millions of dollars in damage. In addition, these fires are increasing the risks faced by our brave FDNY members, who often have to battle dangerous conditions and toxic gases when they respond to these fires.

Unsafe lithium-ion batteries are a clear and present danger to our city, and our administration is doing everything we can to address this crisis. Working with the FDNY and Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, we have supercharged our safety efforts, stepping up enforcement against high-risk charging “hot spots” and banning the sale of uncertified e-vehicles and refurbished batteries. Governor Hochul has been a great partner as well, signing key legislation that will protect New Yorkers from the dangers of unsafe batteries.

The result? A significant drop in lithium-ion battery related deaths this year. In 2023, there were 18 deaths related to lithium-ion battery fires; this year, there has been only one so far — still one too many, but an important step in the right direction and proof that our education and prevention efforts are working.

Now, we are taking another leap forward with the launch of the New York City Safe Charging Accelerator, a groundbreaking new effort to help make safe charging accessible to all New Yorkers.

We’re going to make it easier — and faster — for property owners to install public battery charging stations on our city’s sidewalks. These stations will allow for safe battery charging and swapping, increasing compliance with safety regulations, and protecting the lives of New Yorkers.

These charging stations will provide an alternative to risky charging sites that block exits, and every one of them will be thoroughly inspected and approved by the FDNY, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Buildings.

The Department of Transportation will also be launching America’s first municipal trade-in pilot program, which will help get unsafe e-bikes, e-scooters, and batteries off our streets and replace them with certified, high-quality devices and batteries.

In addition, we are working to create the Department of Sustainable Delivery, a first-in-the-nation entity which will regulate new forms of delivery transit and ensure their safety.

Finally, we are continuing our public awareness campaign to inform New Yorkers about the dangers of unsafe batteries by investing an additional $1 million in the FDNY’s public education campaign. We must underscore the danger posed by these devices, even if they are just being stored improperly. We need all New Yorkers to know that uncertified means unsafe, no matter what.

Approximately 59 percent of last year’s fires started without these faulty batteries even being plugged in — every New Yorker should be aware of this danger. Just as you wouldn’t store gasoline in your home or bedroom, no one should be keeping these devices in their living spaces, either.

E-bikes and e-scooters are here to stay, and there are clear benefits to using these low-cost, low-carbon forms of micromobility. But these benefits must go hand-in-hand with updated safety efforts and aggressive enforcement. Working together, we will ensure New York City is again leading the way and getting battery safety done right as we protect New Yorkers’ lives.