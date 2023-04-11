SEE IT: Spring is in full bloom in Central Park

Despite being only early April, the sun is beaming down as though it is summer, bringing with it budding flowers and vibrant colors to Central Park.

The Big Apple was mostly spared from heavy snowfall in 2023 and the blackened sludge that it inevitably transforms into at the side of the city streets. The snowless streak went on for 328 days and barely has laid since.

Central Park is not only at the literal forefront of our metropolis, but it is also the centerpiece of spring, showcasing all that the season has to offer. Through this collection of photographs, amNewYork Metro presents all the color and beauty of spring as seen through Central Park.