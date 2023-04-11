SEE IT: Spring is in full bloom in Central Park

Quantcast
A couple enjoys a stroll through the blossoms in Central Park.
A couple enjoys a stroll through the blossoms.
Photo by Dean Moses

Despite being only early April, the sun is beaming down as though it is summer, bringing with it budding flowers and vibrant colors to Central Park.

The Big Apple was mostly spared from heavy snowfall in 2023 and the blackened sludge that it inevitably transforms into at the side of the city streets. The snowless streak went on for 328 days and barely has laid since. 

Central Park is not only at the literal forefront of our metropolis, but it is also the centerpiece of spring, showcasing all that the season has to offer. Through this collection of photographs, amNewYork Metro presents all the color and beauty of spring as seen through Central Park.

A woman, bathed in shadow, reads a book in Central Park. Photo by Dean Moses
A romantic moment in the sun. Photo by Dean Moses
A walk in the park is time-worn family activity. Photo by Dean Moses
The sun beams down through new buds. Photo by Dean Moses
Benches are surrounded by color. Photo by Dean Moses
Park goers sit and reveal in the budding beauty. Photo by Dean Moses
A family overlooks a pond by the Great Lawn. Photo by Dean Moses
Ice cream and the warm sun is a great combination for this family. Photo by Dean Moses
Through one lens to another, the flowers are picture perfect. Photo by Dean Moses
Flowers set the scene for bridges and winding paths. Photo by Dean Moses
A trio of youngers meet turtles. Photo by Dean Moses
Flowers can been seen from steps leading into the iconic park. Photo by Dean Moses
New blooms make for perfect selfies. Photo by Dean Moses
Tourists look on in wonder from an overhanging bridge. Photo by Dean Moses
Pathways loop around new buds. Photo by Dean Moses
Taking in the fresh blooms. Photo by Dean Moses
Central Park has become the perfect place to enjoy for all ages. Photo by Dean Moses
Wildlife also enjoys the sun. Photo by Dean Moses
Getting up close and personal with Spring. Photo by Dean Moses
Showing stunts in the sun. Photo by Dean Moses
Central Park is an adventure with new colors hiding around every corner. Photo by Dean Moses
Sometimes the colors are so beautiful, you just have to get up close. Photo by Dean Moses
A troubadour sings to passersby. Photo by Dean Moses

