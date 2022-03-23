Spirit of spring festival welcomes the new season at Pier 46

The ringing of bells welcomed Spring at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday at Pier 46 (Charles Street) in Hudson River Park. The sounds of music could be heard north and south of the pier perking up an increasingly dreary and chilly day on the river.

Council Member Erik Bottcher and the Westbeth Bliss Singers engaged attendees with “We are the World” and an afternoon program of music from awesome musicians provided melodies and kept the beat and blood moving, inspiring much dancing. Eve Zanni organized the music program that included Bobby Harden- vocalist, Isaac Raz – piano, Westbeth: John Menegon – bass, Eric Sheehy- congas, Andreas Brade – drums, Peter Bernstein, Steve Berger- guitars, and Michael Moss & Ras Moshe- saxes. Teri Roiger and Eve Zanni – sang vocals on Summertime.

Technically, spring is here and buds on trees and early spring flowers point out that milder weather is soon to follow.