Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
The Villager

Spirit of spring festival welcomes the new season at Pier 46

By Tequila Minsky
0
comments
Posted on
Horns & a violin—an awesome “backup” band for vocalists during the afternoon at Spirit of Spring Festival of the Arts.
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

The ringing of bells welcomed Spring at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday at Pier 46 (Charles Street) in Hudson River Park. The sounds of music could be heard north and south of the pier perking up an increasingly dreary and chilly day on the river. 

Council Member Erik Bottcher and the Westbeth Bliss Singers engaged attendees with “We are the World” and an afternoon program of music from awesome musicians provided melodies and kept the beat and blood moving,  inspiring much dancing.  Eve Zanni organized the music program that included Bobby Harden- vocalist, Isaac Raz – piano, Westbeth: John Menegon – bass, Eric Sheehy- congas, Andreas Brade – drums,  Peter Bernstein, Steve Berger- guitars, and Michael Moss & Ras Moshe- saxes. Teri Roiger and Eve Zanni – sang vocals on Summertime

Technically, spring is here and buds on trees and early spring flowers point out that milder weather is soon to follow.  

After bells rang to signal the vernal equinox at the Spirit of Spring Festival, Council Member Erik Bottcher led the Westbeth Bliss Singers with “We Are The World.”(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Staving off an afternoon chill, dancing to music at the Spirits of Spring Celebration on Pier 46.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Vocalist Teri Roiger sings Summertime, as musical director of afternoon, Eve Zanni looks on.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC