Spring fun guide: Great seasonal activities blossom across NYC

Warmer weather is finally upon us in New York City, and after a long winter and an even longer pandemic, it’s the perfect time to get out and rediscover all the fun things that make the Five Boroughs great.

All spring long, there are plenty of great events to enjoy in the city — from historic walking tours to stand-up shows, from dance parades to food festivals, and so much more.

Here’s just a sampling of some of the springtime fun you’ll find in the Big Apple.

Greenwich Village Walking and Food Tasting Tour

Come join this food tour and discover what Greenwich Village has to offer. See the iconic ‘Friends’ apartment and sample treats like New York pizza, falafel and more! Tickets are $79.99

Flatiron Food, Architecture, and History Tour

Explore the sights of New York’s most iconic neighborhood. Enjoy taste-testing local eateries and learn the history of Union Square and Flatiron. Tickets are $68.

Comedy Wednesdays | BK Lobster, 589 Flatbush Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11225

Come join BK Lobster for an evening of comedy featuring comedians Kari Burt, DNA, Victor Tran, Joshua Stokes and more! The event is free and starts at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m.

Rooftop Films | Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232

Join Rooftop Films in their 26th summer series for an evening of short films under the Brooklyn sky. Tickets are $16. Doors open at 7:45 p.m.

Mother’s Day Pop-up | Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024

In celebration of Mother’s Day, join these pop-up vendors with over 140 independent local artisans, designers, artists and more!

16th Annual Dance Parade | Dance Parade Grandstand, Astor Place Plaza New York, NY 10003

This annual parade will celebrate the city’s cultural diversity, featuring over 100 unique styles and cultures. Begins at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 – $100.

Special Sunrise Sound Meditation | 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards

Join Edge x Equinox for Earth Day, April 22, from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Meditation specialist Michael Gervais with sound practitioner Franck Raharinosy is hosting an experience of breathwork, meditation and deep listening mixed with the sounds of the city. Tickets are $55.

Racquet Sports | Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10281

If you have ever wanted to learn how to play Racquetball, now is your chance! Grab a friend to play with. You can also enjoy food and shopping after you play!

Hudson Eats Composting Week | Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10281

Join Brookfield Place x ThinkZero in doing your part to protect the environment. While you’re buzzing through the city this summer, keep the health of the environment in mind. 35% of food waste stems from New York City alone. Help in placing your leftover food in Hudson Eats designated bins.

Harlem Walking Tour | Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10037

Learn about the history of where famous artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, and others from the Harlem Renaissance came from. This walking tour will be from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, but a reservation is required.

Omnium Circus | Queens Theatre 14 United Nations Ave S, Queens, NY 11368

Omnium presents “I’Mpossible,” a fun show for the entire family. There will be special accommodations like ASL, audio description, and more! Omnium is dedicated to presenting a show that is fully accessible for ALL audience members. The show will feature Charles Troupe, Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, dancer Rick Daniels and the comedy of Rob and Miss Jane. Tickets are $25 to $35.

Explore Restaurants by Black Owners

Get a chance to explore Flatbush and discover the rich culture and talent it holds. Enjoy the sounds of reggae, or kompa music, see flags from every Caribbean country throughout the apartment windows and be immersed in the local roots and the restaurants that offer food from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti and more! First, you can visit Hibiscus Brew. This Jamaican-owned place serves juices, smoothies and more tropical items! Next, you can visit a club, Caribbean Social, a great place to end your evening. Next, have brunch at Mangoseed + Zurilee, which blends Caribbean specialties with American favorites like jerk salmon and waffles. Head to Michelle’s Cocktail Lounge, a local neighborhood treasure that has been around for a while. Next, you can visit a club, Caribbean Social, a great place to end your evening. For the list, visit

An Afternoon in DUMBO

There is alot to see and experience Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass (DUMBO). To start off, visit Brooklyn Bridge Park (334 Furman St. Brooklyn, NY 11201). If you happen to be there over the weekend, definitely visit the Brooklyn Flea Market (80 Pearl St. Brooklyn, NY 11201) and enjoy Brooklyn’s local vendors. Next, you can visit Klompching Gallery (89 Water St. Brooklyn, NY 11201), an art gallery and head to Juliana’s Pizza (19 Old Fulton St. Brooklyn, NY 11201) to fulfill your appetite after a long and busy day of sightseeing. For the full itinerary, visit

Artwork by Jessie and Katey | Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St, New York, NY 10281

Artists Jessie and Katey present their creation of three geometric landscapes that bring movement and depth to the two-dimensional spaces. Each artwork is a celebration to spread joy amidst the disconnect we have felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.