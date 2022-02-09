amNY Weekender | 8 things to do in NYC, Feb. 11-13

Friday, Feb. 11

Pix on the Plaza – Poetic Justice: In celebration of Black History Month, the Meatpacking destination is hosting Pix on the Plaza, an outdoor film series that feature movies by Black directors or with notable Black actors. This Friday, they will be showing the 1993 romantic drama film, Poetic Justice. Enjoy the food at the Standard Grill while watching a great movie. The Plaza at The Standard, High Line, 848 Washington St New York, NY 10014. Minimum of $20 per person with complimentary popcorn. Multiple showings starting at 6:15 p.m.

Watson Adventures’ Naked at the Met Scavenger Hunt: If there’s one thing artists throughout history have loved to depict, it’s nudes. In this scavenger hunt, you’ll follow a trail of clues through the galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and answer tricky questions about the art you discover. The MET, 1000 Fifth Ave New York, NY 10028. All ages are welcome for about $24 per person. Register online.

Saturday, Feb. 12

No More Racism Storytime: Children’s literature is just one part of fostering a child’s positive sense of self and others and raising an anti-racist and anti-bias child. Join the National Council Teachers of English and celebrate African American authors by reading “Let’s Talk About Race” by Julius Lester and discussing the themes as they pertain to our lives. For children ages five to 11. This virtual event is free at 10 a.m.

Central Park Sweatheart Stroll: Considered one of the “most romantic spots in NYC,” Central Park is the place to bring your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day weekend. This 90-minute specially-curated stroll will include hot beverages and photo opportunities. Starting location: Samuel F. B. Morse Statue from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration online for $40.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Kiss & Tell: A Valentine’s Day Comedy Show: Looking for a fun way to spend Valentine’s Day weekend? Regardless of your relationship status, join three of NYC’s comedians as they spill their hottest tips, biggest red flags and wildest romps. At this event, the comedians will take their tales to the stage with jokes, interactive audience games, advice and giveaways. The Jane Ballroom, 113 Jane Street New York, 10014, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per person.

Villain Edit: For the nightlife crowd, Villain Edit takes you into the dark side of drag. Chevy Lace hosts a night of kings, queens, cryptids, and stunning performers of all types showcasing all kinds of amazing performances. Must be 21+ to attend. Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10009. 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Super Bowl LVI at the Brooklyn Bowl: Watch the Super Bowl like an MVP at Brooklyn Bowl this football Sunday. With 14 HD screens throughout the venue and full concert sound, the viewing experience enhances the thrill of the night. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11249. Admissions are free and first come first serve for all ages with proof of vaccination. However, $6 Corona pints and $24 Corona pitchers will be available all night long and bowling lanes will be available for purchase. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Special Virtual Tour: Love at the Tenement: Join the Tenement Museum to explore the intimate relationships that thrive in close communities. Hear the rarely shared stores of romantic and platonic relationships of 97 Orchard Street. Leading up to Valentine’s day, learn about dating, courting and marriage traditions observed in different times and cultures. Virtual event on zoom at 5 p.m. The cost of the event is free with reservation required.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.