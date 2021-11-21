Amazon worker fatally struck by driver near Staten Island warehouse

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A teen driver hit and killed an Amazon worker near the e-tail giant’s warehouses in Staten Island Saturday night, Nov. 20, according to police.

The 24-year-old woman tried to walk across Fifth Street near Gulf Avenue at 11:37 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a driver heading west on Fifth Street in a Honda Accord hit her.

Paramedics rushed the victim with head and body injuries to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police are withholding her identity until her family is notified of her death, but an NYPD spokesman confirmed she worked for Amazon.

The 19-year-old motorist stayed on the scene, and police have yet to charge her with a crime.

The intersection is the entrance to the Matrix Global Logistics Park, home to Amazon and Swedish furniture purveyor Ikea.

There are no crosswalks or lights for pedestrians at the location, forcing people on foot to traverse several lanes of traffic coming from various directions.

There is a stop sign in the eastbound lanes of Fifth Street for drivers exiting the park and merging with traffic on Gulf Avenue but there are no signs warning drivers to pause before turning off of Gulf and onto Fifth.

No previous collisions have been recorded in the last 10 years at that junction, according to NYC Crash Mapper, however, the next side street to the south at Bloomfield Avenue has seen five crashes with six people injured and one person killed over the past decade.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.