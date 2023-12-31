Staten Island chain reaction crash leaves two cops, seven civilians hospitalized: NYPD

Police are investigating the cause of a massive Staten Island collision on Saturday night that sent two cops and 7 civilians — including children — to hospital and left a police cruiser in flames, authorities confirmed.

Police are investigating the cause of a massive Staten Island collision on Saturday night that sent two cops and seven civilians to the hospital, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the chain reaction pile-up happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 30 on Richmond Road and Hunton Avenue in Todt Hill, when a police cruiser collided with a black Ford SUV carrying six people, including four children.

Law enforcement sources said the Ford SUV then careened into a red SUV operated by a 51-year-old driver, with a 16-year-old passenger riding along; both individuals were apparently uninjured.

Meanwhile, authorities said, the cruiser then struck an unoccupied white Toyota, managing to injure a 53-year-old man walking through the area at the time. The cruiser then burst into flames.

The pedestrian and the Ford SUV occupants – a 34-year-old female driver, a 36-year-old male passenger and four children: two boys, ages 11 and 14, and two gils, ages 4 and 8 — were all rushed to Staten Island North University Campus Hospital in stable condition.

The two officers involved in the wreck were also taken to Staten Island North University Campus Hospital. Police said one officer suffered severe back pain, and the other had a broken arm.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing, police said. No charges have been made thus far.