Staten Island man fatally struck by bus driver while crossing street: cops | amNewYork

Another pedestrian was killed on the streets of New York City Monday night when a 63-year-old man was fatally struck by an MTA bus driver on Staten Island, police reported.

The incident happened at about 10:01 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Ebbitts Street in New Dorp.

Law enforcement sources said Patrick Meehan, 63, of Ellis Street in Tottenville attempted to cross Hylan Boulevard from east to west inside the marked crosswalk, but against the pedestrian traffic signal.

As he did so, cops said, he was struck by a 49-year-old man operating an MTA bus southbound along the boulevard. Following the collision, the driver stopped the bus and remained at the scene.

Officers from the 122nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Upon arriving, cops found Meehan lying on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, with head trauma.

Paramedics rushed Meehan to Staten Island University North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the bus driver, police said.

The case is being handled by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.