Jasmin Thompson, 25, surrendered herself to police on Jan. 13 for allegedly stabbing a mother to death as she tried to save her daughter during a massive Staten Island Brawl last week.

A Staten Island woman accused of fatally stabbing a mother who intervened during a massive last week surrendered to police on Monday.

Cops had been hunting for 25-year-old Jasmin Thompson when she surrendered herself to officers at the 120th Precinct stationhouse on Jan. 13, where she was questioned in the fatal Jan. 7 stabbing and subsequently charged.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at a housing complex located at 820 Henderson Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. on Jan. 7 when a massive brawl ensued between some 20 teens and young women who targeted a 13-year-old girl. Sources familiar with the incident report that the fight stemmed from a beef over social media.

Law enforcement say 43-year-old Jennira Roundtree rushed into the skirmish in an attempt to save her 13-year-old daughter where, during the chaos, Thompson allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the chest.

EMS rushed Roundtree to Richmond University Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to a report by the New York Daily News, a relative of the victim mourned her loss and her heroic last actions.

“She only wanted to protect her baby,” the unnamed relative told the outlet. “She only went outside to get her child in the house, only to find her child with a pack of more than a dozen girls on her. She tried to pull her child away and they all jumped her.”

amNewYork Metro reached out to Thompson’s attorney for comment on the incident and is awaiting a response.

Thompson was escorted out of the 120th Precinct in cuffs on Monday. amNewYork Metro asked her if she had a message for the victim’s family, but she did not respond.

Thompson is charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.