The Public Theater announces casting for two plays set to take stage in coming months

The Public Theater, one of the nation’s first nonprofit theaters, has announced upcoming performance dates of two plays both with new cast ensembles; “The Vagrant Trilogy” written by Mona Mansour and musical “SUFFS” written by artist-in-residence Shaina Taub.

Performances for “SUFFS” begin March 10 and run through April 24, and performances for The Vagrant Trilogy start April 8 through May 8.

“The Vagrant Trilogy” stars Bassam Abdelfattah, Tala Ashe, Caitlin Nasema Cassidy, Ramsey Faragallah, Osh Ghanimah (Hamzi and Others), Nadine Malouf , Rudy Roushdi and Hadi Tabbal and follows the story of a Palestinian scholar who goes to London with his wife to deliver a lecture. When conflict and war break out in Palestine, he must decide what his next move should be – a choice that affects the rest of his life. The play spans the course of several decades with cast members playing 19 various roles.

The play was initially due to premiere in early 2020, but production was forced to come to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, cast members and crew are excited to finally bring the play to life on stage after many months of postponement.

“Just as there’s no way to describe the anguish of having this production come to a stop in March 2020, in the first days of tech, there’s no way to describe the beauty and surreality of getting to return to it this spring–nearly two years to the day,” said Mansour. “I’m grateful that Oskar and The Public’s commitment to it didn’t waver during this extended pause, and thrilled that the entire company of eight actors and stage manager will be able to come back to it. We’re all changed from when last we met—and I hope our process will allow us to fold in the grief and love and communion we’ve shared in the past two years, and that our production will reflect that. In a play about return and the lack of ability to return, the reconvening of this company, and this project, is especially sweet. We can’t wait to share it.”

Also coming to the Public’s stage is “SUFFS,” a musical production about the complicated fight for women’s right to vote, following a group of suffragists – or “suffs” – as they take to the streets and risk their lives fighting for their beliefs.

“SUFFS” stars actors Jenna Bainbridge, Ally Bonino, Tsilala Brock, Jenn Colella, Hannah Cruz, Nadia Dandashi, Aisha de Haas, Stephanie Everett, Amina Faye, Holly Gould, Cassondra James, Nikki M. James, Jaygee Macapugay, Grace McLean, Susan Oliveras, Mia Pak, Monica Tulia Ramirez, J. Riley Jr, Phillipa Soo, Shaina Taub, Angela Travino and Ada Westfall.

The musical will explore the protesting tactics suffragists at the time pioneered as well as the hardships and painful experiences behind the scenes of one of our nation’s greatest social and civil rights movements, while working against the racial and socioeconomic boundaries that confined the women as well.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit publictheater.org.