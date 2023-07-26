Trio sought for beating, trying to rob teens exiting subway near Union Square: cops

The three suspects, cops say, beat up two teens before attempting to rob them as they exited a Manhattan subway station last month.

Police are looking to identify three would-be crooks they say assaulted a young man and woman before trying to rob them as they exited a subway station near Union Square last month.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were exiting the mezzanine of the 14th Street/Sixth Avenue subway station when three unknown individuals approached them and started a fight. The suspects punched both victims and attempted to rob them of their belongings, but were unsuccessful, cops said.

The trio was last seen fleeing the station to parts unknown, according to police. The victims refused medical treatment at the scene.

Cops on Wednesday released new security camera footage of the suspects.

The first suspect is described by police as a man with a light complexion, approximately 5’5” to 5’6” tall with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white t-shirt, and yellow shorts.

The second suspect is described by police as a man with a dark complexion and approximately 5’3” to 5’4” tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

The third suspect is described by police as a man with a medium complexion and approximately 5’5” tall. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and yellow shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.