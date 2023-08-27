Woman found dead in Bronx apartment after wellness check: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found dead inside a Bronx apartment building Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:51 p.m. on Aug. 26, police performed a wellness check at 660 Arnow Avenue, within the confines of the 49th Precinct, according to authorities. Officers arrived to find the victim, a 45-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive with numerous gunshot wounds to the torso.

Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the woman dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The victim’s identity was not released by police Sunday, pending family notification.