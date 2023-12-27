Thousands of NYC WWE fans flock to see CM Punk’s return match at Madison Square Garden

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Thousands filed into Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night to witness CM Punk’s first WWE match since 2014 as part of a special holiday wrestling card.

It has been a long time coming for both Punk and his loyal fanbase who never stopped chanting his name during the superstar’s near decade-long absence from the sports entertainment company. Set to battle bad guy “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (accompanied by his partner-in-crime, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley), fans told amNewYork Metro that they clambered at the chance to experience the historic moment in person.

“I love being part of history,” Janifa Groves said. “I’m a huge fan of CM Punk, I have the ice cream bar shirt. I’m excited for him. I’m excited for anybody who takes a chance to come back and do something they thought they were done with. Second chances are everything.”

The audience leapt out of their chairs the instant CM Punk’s theme music hit, yelling along with him “It’s clobberin’ time!” as he made his way to the ring. After a back-and-forth bout, Punk used his finishing move the GTS to pick up the win over Mysterio.

“There’s a little part of me that came here for me, but you guys are the high tide that raises all ships,” Punk said to the crowd immediately following his match as they cheered for their retuning hero. “I came to finish what I started. It starts tonight in the world’s most famous arena and the greatest fans on earth.”

CM Punk was not the only household name fans were excited to watch wrestle in the world-famous entertainment mecca. Longtime fan Michael said he traveled with his son and their friend from Philadelphia.

“I’m here for my son because I don’t know too much about the new era, but he loves WWE and he got his best friend with him,” Michael said.

The son and friend, also named Michael and both clinging to replica championship belts, said they were most excited to see Jey Uso.

Uso teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on the Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships while other fan-favorite Cody Rhodes battled Shinsuke Nakamura in a bull rope match. WWE Live Holiday Tour was main evented by Drew Mcintyre and Seth Freakin Rollins going one-on-one for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

After retaining the WWE World Championship, the show concluded with Rollins paying tribute to fallen wrestlers Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt by asking fans to light up the flashlight on their fans in honor of Lee and Wyatt.