18-year-old fatally shot on Lower East Side street: NYPD

Police crime scene tape.
Police tape (file photo).
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An 18-year-old was fatally shot on a Lower East Side street during the early hours Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Eliahs Brazoban, was shot once in the neck and had stumbled his way to the corner of Rivington and Pitts Street when police from the 7th precinct arrived on the scene. EMS transported Brazoban to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenager lived about three blocks from where he was shot, at 555 FDR Drive, in Baruch Houses.

Police did not say whether Brazoban was targeted or whether the shooting was at random. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

