Teen shot in leg at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

A gunman shot a teen in the leg after a fight at a Brooklyn subway station Wednesday night, according to police.

The 19-year-old victim got into a dustup with a group on the platform of the Grant Avenue station on the A and C lines in Cypress Hills around 7 p.m. on Sept. 21, when one of them opened fire and hit the man in the left leg, according to police.

Paramedics brought the youngster to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests, and continue to investigate the incident, according to an NYPD spokesperson.