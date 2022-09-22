Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Teen shot in leg at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
DSC_4153
A man was shot on the train platform at the Grant Avenue A train Station in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, on Sept. 21.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A gunman shot a teen in the leg after a fight at a Brooklyn subway station Wednesday night, according to police.

The 19-year-old victim got into a dustup with a group on the platform of the Grant Avenue station on the A and C lines in Cypress Hills around 7 p.m. on Sept. 21, when one of them opened fire and hit the man in the left leg, according to police.

Paramedics brought the youngster to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests, and continue to investigate the incident, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to Do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC