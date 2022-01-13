Slasher cuts victim during argument on the A train in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for a suspect who slashed a senior man while riding the train in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 2 a 77-year-old man was riding a northbound A train. As the train approached the Utica Avenue station, an unknown man got into an argument with the 77-year-old victim.

The suspect proceeded to slash the victim in the right calf with an unknown cutting instrument and fled the station on foot to parts unknown. The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospital/ Kings County in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from the station:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.