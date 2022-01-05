Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police need the public’s help in finding the violent perpetrator responsible for a Queens subway stabbing earlier this week that left a 36-year-old man critically injured.

Law enforcement sources said the attack happened in broad daylight, at about 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 2, at the Rockaway Boulevard station on the A line in Ozone Park.

According to authorities, the suspect approached the victim from behind on the Manhattan-bound platform while he waited for an arriving train.

Cops said the attacker pulled out an unidentified sharp object and stabbed the victim twice in the right side of his neck, causing the man to fall to the platform floor.

Sources familiar with the case said that the assault appeared to be completely unprovoked, as no words were exchanged before the suspect pounced on the victim.

Following the attack, police noted, the perpetrator bolted out of the station and fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 106th Precinct and the NYPD Transit District 23 responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

On Jan. 5, the NYPD released an image of the suspect, who’s pictured holding the sharp object in his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.