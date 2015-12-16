2015 in Google search: Lamar Odom, the Mets top list for New York

Google has released its top trending searches from New York for the year.

Former NBA player Lamar Odom, who was born in Jamaica, Queens and is married to Khloe Kardashian, was the No. 1 top trending person for New York. Other notable trending people were Bobbi Kristina Brown (No. 2), Caitlyn Jenner (No. 3), Charlie Sheen (No. 5) and Donald Trump (No. 9).

The Mets captivated the heart of the city on their surprising World Series run, ranking as the top trending news and event of 2015. Paris (No. 2) and Mayweather vs. Pacquiao (No. 5) also clocked in. Surprisingly, Pope Francis only ranked No. 7 after all of the drama and coverage his visit to the city caused.

“Jurassic World” wasn’t just a big hit at the box office, it was quite popular on Google as well. The film ranked as the No. 1 trending film and the sixth most popular search overall. Other films included “American Sniper” (No. 2), “Furious 7” (No. 5) and “Avengers Age of Ultron” (No. 8).

Visit google.com/trends for the entire list and to see if some of your popular searches made the cut.