30 Rock officially renamed Comcast Building, with corporate sign to be lit Wednesday

30 Rock was previously known as the GE building.

It’s official: Iconic 30 Rock will now be known as the Comcast Building.

Comcast announced that the building will be illuminated with its new corporate name on Wednesday night along with NBC Peacock logos. The signs replace the General Electric initials of its previous owner.

The first commercial television broadcast was produced at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on July 1, 1941, by the original incarnation of NBC.

Though most New Yorkers know it as 30 Rock, its original official name was the RCA Building beginning in 1937. GE, which had created RCA and later reacquired it, renamed the building in 1988. Comcast bought GE’s stake in NBC in 2013.