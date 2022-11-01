SEE IT: The 49th annual Halloween Parade returns to the Village for frightful fun

Thousands of ghosts, ghouls, and zombies invaded the East Village on Oct. 31 for the 49th annual Halloween parade.

Spectators lined the route from Spring Street to West 15th Street to catch a glimpse of floats carrying human pumpkins, extra-terrestrials, and more. Onlookers cheered as marchers threw candy to awaiting hands, while spooky specters roared and attempted to treat the crowd with a few scares.

Angelic ballet dancers donning LED roller skates kicked off the parade, followed by numerous giant skeleton puppets, and brightly lit floats where participants waved and showed off their intricate costumes. There were thousands both in attendance and observing the spooktacular spectacle with over 50 bands, artists, and more.

This year’s parade theme was freedom, encouraging all in attendance to showcase what that word means to them. Some held banners dressed as witches with the words, “Vote or Die,” or “Witches vote,” and others brought the struggles of inflation to the table.

Even Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell got in on the fun by greeting both officers guarding the route and those jam-packed against the barriers.

Rain began to fall about an hour into the proceedings but did not dampen the fun.