6-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, NYPD says

A 6-year-old girl crossing a two-way street with no crosswalk was seriously hurt when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx Tuesday evening, police said.

The girl was crossing East 172nd Street at the intersection with Harrod Avenue in Soundview at about 5 p.m. when the driver hit her, an NYPD spokeswoman said. There are no crosswalks, traffic lights or stop signs on East 172nd Street at the intersection.

The girl was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in serious condition with face trauma, cops said.

The driver kept going and police were still looking for the individual.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.