The city’s medical examiner’s office identified Wednesday the remains of a victim who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Scott Michael Johnson, who was 26 when he perished, worked as a securities analyst at the office of the investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, which was located on the 89th floor of the south tower. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said the identification was achieved through extensive re-DNA testing using new technologies on the remains recovered from Ground Zero.

“This identification is the result of the tireless dedication of our staff to this ongoing mission,” she said in a statement.

Johnson’s father, Tom, who is a member of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, and his mother, Ann, could not be reached for comment.

Johnson is the 1,642nd 9/11 victim to be identified through the medical examiner’s office since 2001. Sampson said roughly 1,100 victims, which represents 40 percent of the New York 9/11 deaths, remain unidentified.

“In 2001, we made a commitment to the families of victims that we would do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to identify their loved ones,” she said in a statement.