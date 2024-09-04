What to know about this year’s 9/11 memorial ceremony in Lower Manhattan

A family at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum ceremony in 2023 commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Loved ones of 9/11 victims will once again gather in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to mark the anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 on that day of infamy in 2001.

Twenty-three years will have gone by since the world witnessed not only the death and destruction wrought but also the heroic efforts of police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and volunteers who sacrificed themselves to save tens of thousands of people that fateful morning.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum, built on the footprint of the fallen Twin Towers, will again host the memorial ceremony, which marks the tragic chronology of the attacks and includes a reading of all 2,983 names of victims who perished on Sept. 11, 2001 — as well as the six people killed in the 1993 World Trade Center terrorist bombing.

The ceremony will begin at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2024 with a citywide moment of silence marking the moment when hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Houses of worship will also toll their bells to mark the moment when the 9/11 attacks began.

After the moment of silence ends, the families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 bombing will begin reading the names of all victims. The reading itself will continue until about 12:30 p.m. and will pause at five moments marking the horrific sequence of the terrorist attacks:

9:03 a.m., when hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 struck the World Trade Center’s south tower;

9:37 a.m., when hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon;

9:59 a.m., when the World Trade Center’s south tower collapsed;

10:03 a.m., when hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, PA; and

10:28 a.m., when the World Trade Center’s north tower collapsed.

Tribute in Light

As the sun sets on Sept. 11, 2024, the Tribute in Light will again return to the Manhattan skyline, memorializing the fallen Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

Presented by Con Edison, the twin beams of light will be set up in Lower Manhattan and can be viewed from the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, which will remain open until midnight. The lights will be made visible at sunset on Sept. 11, which will be at 7:11 p.m. that night. The Tribute in Light will remain illuminated throughout the night until fading away at dawn on Sept. 12.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum is partnering with the New York City Tourism + Conventions to extend the Tribute in Light to include rooftops and facades across the city that will be lit up in sky blue. Participants include One World Trade Center, the Empire State Building, The Oculus, the Bank of America Tower, the JFK Air Traffic Control Tower, and bridges around the region.

For more information about 9/11 commemorations, visit 911memorial.org.