Remembering 9/11 | Honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks

At the heart of the rebuilt World Trade Center site in Downtown Manhattan lies the 9/11 Memorial, two square reflecting pools representing the fallen Twin Towers built on their footprint in the years following the terrorist attacks that brought them down.
Inscribed on the walls around the reflecting pools are the names of the 2,977 people who perished in the coordinated terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA. It also includes the names of the six victims who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.
As the nation pauses Monday morning to mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, we honor those who died that fateful morning, listed in alphabetical order, as provided by the 9/11 Memorial:
Gordon M. Aamoth, Jr.
Edelmiro Abad
Marie Rose Abad
Andrew Anthony Abate
Vincent Paul Abate
Laurence Christopher Abel
Alona Abraham
William F. Abrahamson
Richard Anthony Aceto
Heinrich Bernhard Ackermann
Paul Acquaviva
Christian Adams
Donald LaRoy Adams
Patrick Adams
Shannon Lewis Adams
Stephen George Adams
Ignatius Udo Adanga
Christy A. Addamo
Terence Edward Adderley, Jr.
Sophia B. Addo
Lee Adler
Daniel Thomas Afflitto
Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah
Alok Agarwal
Mukul Kumar Agarwala
Joseph Agnello
David Scott Agnes
Joao Alberto da Fonseca Aguiar, Jr.
Brian G. Ahearn
Jeremiah Joseph Ahern
Joanne Marie Ahladiotis
Shabbir Ahmed
Terrance Andre Aiken
Godwin O. Ajala
Trudi M. Alagero
Andrew Alameno
Margaret Ann Alario
Gary M. Albero
Jon Leslie Albert
Peter Craig Alderman
Jacquelyn Delaine Aldridge- Frederick 0
David D. Alger
Ernest Alikakos
Edward L. Allegretto
Eric Allen
Joseph Ryan Allen
Richard Dennis Allen
Richard L. Allen
Christopher E. Allingham
Anna S. W. Allison
Janet Marie Alonso
Anthony Alvarado
Antonio Javier Alvarez
Victoria Alvarez-Brito
Telmo E. Alvear
Cesar Amoranto Alviar
Tariq Amanullah
Angelo Amaranto
James M. Amato
Joseph Amatuccio
Paul W. Ambrose
Christopher Charles Amoroso
Craig Scott Amundson
Kazuhiro Anai
Calixto Anaya, Jr.
Joseph P. Anchundia
Kermit Charles Anderson
Yvette Constance Anderson
John Jack Andreacchio
Michael Rourke Andrews
Jean Ann Andrucki
Siew-Nya Ang
Joseph Angelini, Sr.
Joseph John Angelini, Jr.
David Lawrence Angell
Mary Lynn Edwards Angell
Laura Angilletta
Doreen J. Angrisani
Lorraine Antigua
Seima David Aoyama
Peter Paul Apollo
Faustino Apostol, Jr.
Frank Thomas Aquilino
Patrick Michael Aranyos
David Gregory Arce
Michael George Arczynski
Louis Arena
Barbara Jean Arestegui
Adam P. Arias
Michael J. Armstrong
Jack Charles Aron
Joshua Todd Aron
Richard Avery Aronow
Myra Joy Aronson
Japhet Jesse Aryee
Carl Francis Asaro 0
Michael A. Asciak
Michael Edward Asher
Janice Marie Ashley
Thomas J. Ashton
Manuel O. Asitimbay
Gregg A. Atlas
Gerald Thomas Atwood
James Audiffred
Louis F. Aversano, Jr.
Ezra Aviles
Sandy Ayala
Arlene T. Babakitis
Eustace R. Bacchus
John J. Badagliacca
Jane Ellen Baeszler
Robert J. Baierwalter
Andrew J. Bailey
Brett T. Bailey
Garnet Ace Bailey
Tatyana Bakalinskaya
Michael S. Baksh
Sharon M. Balkcom
Michael Andrew Bane
Katherine Bantis
Gerard Baptiste
Walter Baran
Gerard A. Barbara
Paul Vincent Barbaro
James William Barbella
Victor Daniel Barbosa
Christine Johnna Barbuto
Colleen Ann Barkow
David Michael Barkway
Matthew Barnes
Melissa Rose Barnes
Sheila Patricia Barnes
Evan Jay Baron
Renee Barrett-Arjune
Arthur Thaddeus Barry
Diane G. Barry
Maurice Vincent Barry
Scott D. Bart
Carlton W. Bartels
Guy Barzvi
Inna B. Basina
Alysia Christine Burton Basmajian
Kenneth William Basnicki
Steven Joseph Bates
Paul James Battaglia
David Bauer
Ivhan Luis Carpio Bautista
Marlyn Capito Bautista
Mark Lawrence Bavis
Jasper Baxter
Lorraine G. Bay
Michele Beale
Todd M. Beamer
Paul Frederick Beatini
Jane S. Beatty
Alan Anthony Beaven
Lawrence Ira Beck
Manette Marie Beckles
Carl John Bedigian
Michael Ernest Beekman
Maria A. Behr
Max J. Beilke
Yelena Belilovsky
Nina Patrice Bell
Debbie S. Bellows
Stephen Elliot Belson
Paul M. Benedetti
Denise Lenore Benedetto
Bryan Craig Bennett
Eric L. Bennett
Oliver Bennett
Margaret L. Benson
Dominick J. Berardi
James Patrick Berger
Steven Howard Berger
John P. Bergin
Alvin Bergsohn
Daniel David Bergstein
Graham Andrew Berkeley
Michael J. Berkeley
Donna M. Bernaerts
David W. Bernard
William H. Bernstein
David M. Berray
David Shelby Berry
Joseph John Berry
William Reed Bethke 0
Yeneneh Betru
Timothy D. Betterly
Carolyn Mayer Beug
Edward Frank Beyea
Paul Michael Beyer
Anil Tahilram Bharvaney
Bella J. Bhukhan
Shimmy D. Biegeleisen
Peter Alexander Bielfeld
William G. Biggart
Brian Eugene Bilcher
Mark Bingham
Carl Vincent Bini
Gary Eugene Bird
Joshua David Birnbaum
George John Bishop
Kris Romeo Bishundat
Jeffrey Donald Bittner
Albert Balewa Blackman, Jr.
Christopher Joseph Blackwell
Carrie Rosetta Blagburn
Susan Leigh Blair
Harry Blanding, Jr.
Janice Lee Blaney
Craig Michael Blass
Rita Blau
Richard Middleton Blood, Jr.
Michael Andrew Boccardi
John Paul Bocchi
Michael L. Bocchino
Susan M. Bochino
Deora Frances Bodley
Bruce Douglas Boehm
Mary Catherine Murphy Boffa
Nicholas Andrew Bogdan
Darren Christopher Bohan
Lawrence Francis Boisseau
Vincent M. Boland, Jr. 0
Touri Hamzavi Bolourchi
Alan Bondarenko
Andre Bonheur, Jr.
Colin Arthur Bonnett
Frank J. Bonomo
Yvonne Lucia Bonomo
Sean Booker, Sr.
Kelly Ann Booms
Canfield D. Boone
Mary Jane Booth
Sherry Ann Bordeaux
Krystine Bordenabe
Jerry J. Borg
Martin Michael Boryczewski
Richard Edward Bosco
Klaus Bothe
Carol Marie Bouchard
Howard Boulton
Francisco Eligio Bourdier
Thomas Harold Bowden, Jr.
Donna M. Bowen
Kimberly S. Bowers
Veronique Nicole Bowers
Larry Bowman
Shawn Edward Bowman, Jr.
Kevin L. Bowser
Gary R. Box
Gennady Boyarsky
Pamela Boyce
Allen P. Boyle
Michael Boyle
Alfred J. Braca
Sandra Conaty Brace
Kevin Hugh Bracken
Sandy Waugh Bradshaw
David Brian Brady
Alexander Braginsky
Nicholas W. Brandemarti
Daniel Raymond Brandhorst
David Reed Gamboa Brandhorst
Michelle Renee Bratton
Patrice Braut 0
Lydia Estelle Bravo
Ronald Michael Breitweiser
Edward A. Brennan III
Frank H. Brennan
Michael E. Brennan 0
Peter Brennan
Thomas More Brennan
Daniel J. Brethel
Gary Lee Bright
Jonathan Eric Briley
Mark A. Brisman
Paul Gary Bristow
Marion R. Britton
Mark Francis Broderick
Herman Charles Broghammer
Keith A. Broomfield
Bernard C. Brown II
Janice Juloise Brown
Lloyd Stanford Brown
Patrick John Brown
Bettina B. Browne-Radburn
Mark Bruce
Richard George Bruehert
Andrew Brunn
Vincent Edward Brunton
Ronald Bucca
Brandon J. Buchanan
Greg J. Buck
Dennis Buckley
Nancy Clare Bueche
Patrick Joseph Buhse
John Edward Bulaga, Jr.
Stephen Bruce Bunin
Christopher L. Burford
Matthew J. Burke
Thomas Daniel Burke
William Francis Burke, Jr.
Charles F. Burlingame III
Thomas E. Burnett, Jr.
Donald J. Burns
Kathleen Anne Burns
Keith James Burns
John Patrick Burnside
Irina Buslo
Milton G. Bustillo
Thomas M. Butler
Patrick Dennis Byrne
Timothy G. Byrne
Daniel M. Caballero
Jesus Neptali Cabezas
Lillian Caceres
Brian Joseph Cachia
Steven Dennis Cafiero, Jr.
Richard Michael Caggiano
Cecile Marella Caguicla
John Brett Cahill
Michael John Cahill
Scott Walter Cahill
Thomas Joseph Cahill
George C. Cain
Salvatore B. Calabro
Joseph M. Calandrillo
Philip V. Calcagno
Edward Calderon
Jose O. Calderon-Olmedo
Kenneth Marcus Caldwell
Dominick E. Calia
Felix Bobby Calixte
Francis Joseph Callahan
Liam Callahan
Suzanne M. Calley
Gino Luigi Calvi
Roko Camaj
Michael F. Cammarata
David Otey Campbell
Geoffrey Thomas Campbell
Robert Arthur Campbell
Sandra Patricia Campbell
Sean Thomas Canavan
John A. Candela
Vincent A. Cangelosi
Stephen J. Cangialosi
Lisa Bella Cannava
Brian Cannizzaro
Michael R. Canty
Louis Anthony Caporicci
Jonathan Neff Cappello
James Christopher Cappers
Richard Michael Caproni
Jose Manuel Cardona
Dennis M. Carey, Sr.
Edward Carlino
Michael Scott Carlo
David G. Carlone
Rosemarie C. Carlson
Mark Stephen Carney
Joyce Ann Carpeneto
Jeremy Caz Carrington
Michael T. Carroll
Peter J. Carroll
James Joseph Carson, Jr.
Christoffer Mikael Carstanjen
Angelene C. Carter
James Marcel Cartier
Sharon Ann Carver
Vivian Casalduc
John Francis Casazza
Paul Regan Cascio
Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey
William Joseph Cashman
Thomas Anthony Casoria
William Otto Caspar
Alejandro Castaño
Arcelia Castillo
Leonard M. Castrianno
Jose Ramon Castro
William E. Caswell
Richard G. Catarelli
Christopher Sean Caton
Robert John Caufield
Mary Teresa Caulfield
Judson Cavalier
Michael Joseph Cawley
Jason David Cayne
Juan Armando Ceballos
Marcia G. Cecil-Carter
Jason Michael Cefalu
Thomas Joseph Celic
Ana Mercedes Centeno
Joni Cesta
John J. Chada
Jeffrey Marc Chairnoff
Swarna Chalasani
William A. Chalcoff
Eli Chalouh
Charles Lawrence Chan
Mandy Chang
Rosa Maria Chapa
Mark Lawrence Charette
David M. Charlebois
Gregorio Manuel Chavez
Pedro Francisco Checo
Douglas MacMillan Cherry
Stephen Patrick Cherry
Vernon Paul Cherry
Nestor Julio Chevalier, Jr.
Swede Joseph Chevalier
Alexander H. Chiang 0
Dorothy J. Chiarchiaro
Luis Alfonso Chimbo
Robert Chin
Eddie Wing-Wai Ching
Nicholas Paul Chiofalo
John G. Chipura
Peter A. Chirchirillo
Catherine Ellen Chirls
Kyung Hee Casey Cho
Abul K. Chowdhury
Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury
Kirsten Lail Christophe
Pamela Chu
Steven Paul Chucknick
Wai Ching Chung
Christopher Ciafardini
Alex F. Ciccone
Frances Ann Cilente
Elaine Cillo
Patricia Ann Cimaroli Massari and her unborn child
Edna Cintron
Nestor Andre Cintron III
Robert D. Cirri, Sr.
Juan Pablo Cisneros
Benjamin Keefe Clark
Eugene Clark
Gregory Alan Clark
Mannie Leroy Clark 0
Sara M. Clark
Thomas R. Clark
Christopher Robert Clarke
Donna Marie Clarke
Michael J. Clarke
Suria Rachel Emma Clarke
Kevin Francis Cleary
James D. Cleere
Geoffrey W. Cloud
Susan Marie Clyne
Steven Coakley
Jeffrey Alan Coale
Patricia A. Cody
Daniel Michael Coffey
Jason Matthew Coffey
Florence G. Cohen
Kevin S. Cohen
Anthony Joseph Coladonato
Mark Joseph Colaio
Stephen J. Colaio
Christopher Michael Colasanti
Kevin Nathaniel Colbert
Michel P. Colbert
Keith E. Coleman
Scott Thomas Coleman
Tarel Coleman
Liam Joseph Colhoun
Robert D. Colin
Robert J. Coll
Jean Marie Collin
John Michael Collins
Michael L. Collins
Thomas Joseph Collins
Joseph Kent Collison
Jeffrey Dwayne Collman
Patricia Malia Colodner
Linda M. Colon
Sol E. Colon
Ronald Edward Comer
Jaime Concepcion
Albert Conde
Denease Conley
Susan P. Conlon
Margaret Mary Conner
Cynthia Marie Lise Connolly
John E. Connolly, Jr.
James Lee Connor
Jonathan M. Connors
Kevin Patrick Connors
Kevin F. Conroy
Brenda E. Conway
Dennis Michael Cook
Helen D. Cook
Jeffrey W. Coombs
John A. Cooper
Julian T. Cooper
Joseph John Coppo, Jr.
Gerard J. Coppola
Joseph Albert Corbett
John J. Corcoran III
Alejandro Cordero
Robert Joseph Cordice
Ruben D. Correa
Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez
Georgine Rose Corrigan
James J. Corrigan, Ret.
Carlos Cortés-Rodriguez
Kevin Michael Cosgrove
Dolores Marie Costa
Digna Alexandra Costanza
Charles Gregory Costello, Jr.
Michael S. Costello
Asia S. Cottom
Conrod Kofi Cottoy, Sr.
Martin John Coughlan
John G. Coughlin
Timothy J. Coughlin
James E. Cove
Andre Colin Cox
Frederick John Cox
James Raymond Coyle
Michele Coyle-Eulau
Christopher Seton Cramer
Eric A. Cranford
Denise Elizabeth Crant
James Leslie Crawford, Jr.
Robert James Crawford
Tara Kathleen Creamer
Joanne Mary Cregan
Lucia Crifasi
John A. Crisci
Daniel Hal Crisman
Dennis A. Cross
Kevin R. Crotty
Thomas G. Crotty
John R. Crowe
Welles Remy Crowther
Robert L. Cruikshank
John Robert Cruz
Grace Alegre Cua
Kenneth John Cubas
Francisco Cruz Cubero
Thelma Cuccinello
Richard Joseph Cudina
Neil James Cudmore
Thomas Patrick Cullen III
Joan Cullinan
Joyce Rose Cummings
Brian Thomas Cummins
Michael Joseph Cunningham
Robert Curatolo
Laurence Damian Curia
Paul Dario Curioli
Patrick Joseph Currivan
Beverly L. Curry
Andrew Peter Charles Curry Green
Michael Sean Curtin
Patricia Cushing
Gavin Cushny
Caleb Arron Dack
Carlos S. da Costa
Jason M. Dahl
Brian Paul Dale
John D’Allara
Vincent Gerard D’Amadeo
Thomas A. Damaskinos
Jack L. D’Ambrosi, Jr.
Jeannine Damiani-Jones
Manuel João DaMota
Patrick W. Danahy
Mary D’Antonio
Vincent G. Danz
Dwight Donald Darcy
Elizabeth Ann Darling
Annette Andrea Dataram
Edward A. D’Atri
Michael D. D’Auria
Lawrence Davidson
Michael Allen Davidson
Scott Matthew Davidson 0
Titus Davidson
Niurka Davila
Ada M. Davis
Clinton Davis, Sr.
Wayne Terrial Davis
Anthony Richard Dawson
Calvin Dawson
Edward James Day
William Thomas Dean
Robert J. DeAngelis, Jr.
Thomas Patrick DeAngelis
Dorothy Alma de Araujo
Ana Gloria Pocasangre Debarrera
Tara E. Debek
James D. Debeuneure
Anna M. DeBin
James V. DeBlase, Jr.
Jayceryll Malabuyoc de Chavez
Paul DeCola
Gerald F. DeConto
Simon Marash Dedvukaj
Jason Christopher DeFazio
David A. DeFeo
Jennifer De Jesus
Monique Effie DeJesus
Nereida De Jesus
Emy De La Peña
Donald Arthur Delapenha
Azucena Maria de la Torre
Vito Joseph DeLeo
Danielle Anne Delie
Joseph A. Della Pietra
Andrea DellaBella
Palmina DelliGatti
Colleen Ann Deloughery
Joseph DeLuca
Manuel Del Valle, Jr.
Francis Albert De Martini
Anthony Demas
Martin N. DeMeo
Francis Deming
Carol Keyes Demitz
Kevin Dennis
Thomas Francis Dennis, Sr.
Jean C. DePalma
Jose Nicolas De Pena
Robert John Deraney
Michael DeRienzo
David Paul DeRubbio
Jemal Legesse DeSantis
Christian Louis DeSimone
Edward DeSimone III
Andrew J. Desperito
Michael Jude D’Esposito
Cindy Ann Deuel
Melanie Louise de Vere
Jerry DeVito
Robert P. Devitt, Jr.
Dennis Lawrence Devlin
Gerard P. Dewan
Sulemanali Kassamali Dhanani
Michael Louis DiAgostino
Matthew Diaz
Nancy Diaz
Obdulio Ruiz Diaz
Michael A. Diaz-Piedra III
Judith Berquis Diaz-Sierra
Patricia Florence Di Chiaro
Rodney Dickens
Jerry D. Dickerson
Joseph Dermot Dickey, Jr.
Lawrence Patrick Dickinson
Michael D. Diehl
John Difato
Vincent Francis DiFazio
Carl Anthony DiFranco
Donald Joseph DiFranco
John DiGiovanni
Eddie A. Dillard
Debra Ann Di Martino
David DiMeglio
Stephen Patrick Dimino
William John Dimmling
Christopher More Dincuff
Jeffrey Mark Dingle
Rena Sam Dinnoo
Anthony Dionisio
George DiPasquale
Joseph Di Pilato
Douglas Frank DiStefano
Donald Americo DiTullio
Ramzi A. Doany
Johnnie Doctor, Jr.
John Joseph Doherty
Melissa Cándida Doi
Brendan Dolan
Robert E. Dolan, Jr.
Neil Matthew Dollard
James Domanico
Benilda Pascua Domingo
Alberto Dominguez
Carlos Dominguez
Jerome Mark Patrick Dominguez
Kevin W. Donnelly
Jacqueline Donovan
William H. Donovan
Stephen Scott Dorf
Thomas Dowd
Kevin Christopher Dowdell
Mary Yolanda Dowling
Raymond Matthew Downey, Sr.
Frank Joseph Doyle
Joseph Michael Doyle
Randall L. Drake
Patrick Joseph Driscoll
Stephen Patrick Driscoll
Charles A. Droz III
Mirna A. Duarte
Luke A. Dudek
Christopher Michael Duffy
Gerard J. Duffy 0
Michael Joseph Duffy
Thomas W. Duffy
Antoinette Duger
Jackie Sayegh Duggan
Sareve Dukat
Patrick Dunn
Felicia Gail Dunn-Jones
Christopher Joseph Dunne
Richard Anthony Dunstan
Patrick Thomas Dwyer
Joseph Anthony Eacobacci
John Bruce Eagleson
Edward T. Earhart
Robert Douglas Eaton
Dean Phillip Eberling
Margaret Ruth Echtermann
Paul Robert Eckna
Constantine Economos
Barbara G. Edwards
Dennis Michael Edwards
Michael Hardy Edwards
Christine Egan
Lisa Erin Egan
Martin J. Egan, Jr.
Michael Egan
Samantha Martin Egan
Carole Eggert
Lisa Caren Ehrlich
John Ernst Eichler
Eric Adam Eisenberg
Daphne Ferlinda Elder
Michael J. Elferis
Mark Joseph Ellis
Valerie Silver Ellis
Albert Alfy William Elmarry
Robert R. Elseth
Edgar Hendricks Emery, Jr.
Doris Suk-Yuen Eng
Christopher Epps
Ulf Ramm Ericson
Erwin L. Erker
William John Erwin
Sarah Ali Escarcega
Jose Espinal
Fanny Espinoza
Billy Scoop Esposito
Bridget Ann Esposito
Francis Esposito
Michael A. Esposito
Ruben Esquilin, Jr.
Sadie Ette
Barbara G. Etzold
Eric Brian Evans
Robert Edward Evans
Meredith Emily June Ewart
Catherine K. Fagan
Patricia Mary Fagan
Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks-Barbosa
Keith George Fairben
Sandra Fajardo-Smith
Charles S. Falkenberg
Dana Falkenberg
Zoe Falkenberg
Jamie L. Fallon
William F. Fallon
William Lawrence Fallon, Jr.
Anthony J. Fallone, Jr.
Dolores Brigitte Fanelli
Robert John Fangman
John Joseph Fanning
Kathleen Anne Faragher
Thomas James Farino
Nancy C. Doloszycki Farley
Paige Marie Farley-Hackel
Elizabeth Ann Farmer
Douglas Jon Farnum 0
John Gerard Farrell
John W. Farrell
Terrence Patrick Farrell
Joseph D. Farrelly
Thomas Patrick Farrelly
Syed Abdul Fatha
Christopher Edward Faughnan
Wendy R. Faulkner
Shannon Marie Fava
Bernard D. Favuzza
Robert Fazio, Jr.
Ronald Carl Fazio, Sr.
William M. Feehan
Francis Jude Feely
Garth Erin Feeney
Sean Bernard Fegan
Lee S. Fehling
Peter Adam Feidelberg
Alan D. Feinberg
Rosa Maria Feliciano
Edward P. Felt
Edward Thomas Fergus, Jr.
George J. Ferguson III
Joseph Ferguson
Henry Fernandez
Judy Hazel Santillan Fernandez
Julio Fernandez
Elisa Giselle Ferraina
Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira
Robert John Ferris
David Francis Ferrugio
Louis V. Fersini, Jr.
Michael David Ferugio
Bradley James Fetchet
Jennifer Louise Fialko
Kristen Nicole Fiedel
Amelia V. Fields
Samuel Fields
Alexander Milan Filipov
Michael Bradley Finnegan
Timothy J. Finnerty
Michael C. Fiore
Stephen J. Fiorelli
Paul M. Fiori
John B. Fiorito
John R. Fischer
Andrew Fisher
Bennett Lawson Fisher
Gerald P. Fisher
John Roger Fisher
Thomas J. Fisher
Lucy A. Fishman
Ryan D. Fitzgerald
Thomas James Fitzpatrick
Richard P. Fitzsimons
Salvatore Fiumefreddo
Darlene E. Flagg
Wilson F. Flagg
Christina Donovan Flannery
Eileen Flecha
Andre G. Fletcher
Carl M. Flickinger
Matthew M. Flocco
John Joseph Florio
Joseph Walkden Flounders
Carol Ann Flyzik
David Fodor
Michael N. Fodor
Stephen Mark Fogel
Thomas J. Foley
Jane C. Folger
David J. Fontana
Chih Min Foo
Delrose E. Forbes Cheatham
Godwin Forde
Donald A. Foreman
Christopher Hugh Forsythe
Claudia Alicia Foster
Noel John Foster
Sandra N. Foster
Ana Fosteris
Robert Joseph Foti
Jeffrey Fox
Virginia Elizabeth Fox
Pauline Francis
Virgin Lucy Francis
Gary Jay Frank
Morton H. Frank
Peter Christopher Frank
Colleen L. Fraser
Richard K. Fraser
Kevin J. Frawley
Clyde Frazier, Jr.
Lillian Inez Frederick
Andrew Fredericks
Tamitha Freeman
Brett Owen Freiman
Peter L. Freund
Arlene Eva Fried
Alan W. Friedlander
Andrew Keith Friedman
Paul J. Friedman
Gregg J. Froehner
Lisa Anne Frost
Peter Christian Fry
Clement A. Fumando
Steven Elliot Furman
Paul James Furmato
Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe
Fredric Neal Gabler
Richard Peter Gabriel
Richard S. Gabrielle
James Andrew Gadiel
Pamela Lee Gaff
Ervin Vincent Gailliard
Deanna Lynn Galante and her unborn child
Grace Catherine Galante
Anthony Edward Gallagher
Daniel James Gallagher
John Patrick Gallagher
Lourdes J. Galletti
Cono E. Gallo
Vincent Gallucci
Thomas E. Galvin
Giovanna Galletta Gambale
Thomas Gambino, Jr.
Giann F. Gamboa
Ronald L. Gamboa
Peter James Ganci, Jr.
Michael Gann
Charles William Garbarini
Andrew Sonny Garcia
Cesar R. Garcia
David Garcia
Jorge Luis Morron Garcia
Juan Garcia
Marlyn Del Carmen Garcia
Christopher Samuel Gardner
Douglas Benjamin Gardner
Harvey Joseph Gardner III
Jeffrey Brian Gardner
Thomas A. Gardner
William Arthur Gardner
Frank Garfi
Rocco Nino Gargano
James M. Gartenberg
Matthew David Garvey
Bruce Gary
Boyd Alan Gatton
Donald Richard Gavagan, Jr.
Peter Alan Gay
Terence D. Gazzani
Gary Paul Geidel
Paul Hamilton Geier
Julie M. Geis
Peter Gerard Gelinas
Steven Paul Geller
Howard G. Gelling, Jr.
Peter Victor Genco, Jr.
Steven Gregory Genovese
Alayne Gentul
Linda M. George
Edward F. Geraghty
Suzanne Geraty
Ralph Gerhardt
Robert Gerlich
Denis P. Germain
Marina Romanovna Gertsberg
Susan M. Getzendanner
Lawrence D. Getzfred
James G. Geyer
Cortez Ghee
Joseph M. Giaccone
Vincent Francis Giammona
Debra Lynn Gibbon
James Andrew Giberson
Brenda C. Gibson
Craig Neil Gibson
Ronnie E. Gies
Andrew Clive Gilbert
Timothy Paul Gilbert
Paul Stuart Gilbey
Paul John Gill
Mark Y. Gilles
Evan Hunter Gillette
Ronald Lawrence Gilligan
Rodney C. Gillis
Laura Gilly
John F. Ginley
Donna Marie Giordano
Jeffrey John Giordano
John Giordano
Steven A. Giorgetti
Martin Giovinazzo
Kum-Kum Girolamo
Salvatore Gitto
Cynthia Giugliano
Mon Gjonbalaj
Dianne Gladstone
Keith Alexander Glascoe
Thomas Irwin Glasser
Edmund Glazer
Harry Glenn
Barry H. Glick
Jeremy Logan Glick
Steven Glick
John T. Gnazzo
William Robert Godshalk
Michael Gogliormella
Brian F. Goldberg
Jeffrey G. Goldflam
Michelle Goldstein
Monica Goldstein
Steven Ian Goldstein
Ronald F. Golinski
Andrew H. Golkin
Dennis James Gomes
Enrique Antonio Gomez
Jose Bienvenido Gomez
Manuel Gomez, Jr.
Wilder Alfredo Gomez
Jenine Nicole Gonzalez
Mauricio Gonzalez
Rosa J. Gonzalez
Lynn Catherine Goodchild
Calvin Joseph Gooding
Peter Morgan Goodrich
Harry Goody
Kiran Kumar Reddy Gopu
Catherine C. Gorayeb
Lisa Fenn Gordenstein
Kerene Gordon
Sebastian Gorki
Kieran Joseph Gorman
Thomas Edward Gorman
Michael Edward Gould
Kristin Osterholm White Gould
Douglas Alan Gowell
Yuji Goya
Jon Richard Grabowski
Christopher Michael Grady
Edwin J. Graf III
David Martin Graifman
Gilbert Franco Granados
Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas and her unborn child
Elvira Granitto
Winston Arthur Grant
Christopher S. Gray
Ian J. Gray
James Michael Gray
Tara McCloud Gray
John M. Grazioso
Timothy George Grazioso
Derrick Auther Green
Wade B. Green
Wanda Anita Green
Elaine Myra Greenberg
Donald Freeman Greene
Gayle R. Greene
James Arthur Greenleaf, Jr.
Eileen Marsha Greenstein
Elizabeth Martin Gregg
Denise Marie Gregory
Donald H. Gregory
Florence Moran Gregory
Pedro Grehan
John Michael Griffin
Tawanna Sherry Griffin
Joan Donna Griffith
Warren Grifka
Ramon B. Grijalvo
Joseph F. Grillo
David Joseph Grimner
Francis Edward Grogan
Linda Gronlund
Kenneth George Grouzalis
Joseph Grzelak
Matthew James Grzymalski
Robert Joseph Gschaar
Liming Gu
Richard J. Guadagno
Jose A. Guadalupe
Cindy Yan Zhu Guan
Geoffrey E. Guja
Joseph P. Gullickson
Babita Girjamatie Guman
Douglas Brian Gurian
Janet Ruth Gustafson
Philip T. Guza
Barbara Guzzardo
Peter Mark Gyulavary
Gary Robert Haag
Andrea Lyn Haberman
Barbara Mary Habib
Philip Haentzler
Nezam A. Hafiz
Karen Elizabeth Hagerty
Steven Michael Hagis
Mary Lou Hague
David Halderman
Maile Rachel Hale
Diane Hale-McKinzy
Richard B. Hall
Stanley R. Hall
Vaswald George Hall
Robert J. Halligan
Vincent Gerard Halloran
Carolyn B. Halmon
James Douglas Halvorson
Mohammad Salman Hamdani
Felicia Hamilton
Robert W. Hamilton
Carl Max Hammond, Jr.
Frederic K. Han
Christopher James Hanley
Sean S. Hanley
Valerie Joan Hanna
Thomas Paul Hannafin
Kevin James Hannaford, Sr.
Michael Lawrence Hannan
Dana Rey Hannon
Christine Lee Hanson
Peter Burton Hanson
Sue Kim Hanson
Vassilios G. Haramis
James A. Haran
Gerald Francis Hardacre
Jeffrey Pike Hardy
T.J. Hargrave
Daniel Edward Harlin
Frances Haros
Harvey L. Harrell
Stephen G. Harrell
Melissa Harrington-Hughes
Aisha Ann Harris
Stewart D. Harris
John Patrick Hart
Eric Hartono
John Clinton Hartz
Emeric Harvey
Peter Paul Hashem
Thomas Theodore Haskell, Jr.
Timothy Shawn Haskell
Joseph John Hasson III
Leonard W. Hatton, Jr.
Terence S. Hatton
Michael Helmut Haub
Timothy Aaron Haviland
Donald G. Havlish, Jr.
Anthony Maurice Hawkins
Nobuhiro Hayatsu
James Edward Hayden
Robert Jay Hayes
Philip T. Hayes, Ret.
Ward Haynes
Scott Jordan Hazelcorn
Michael K. Healey
Roberta B. Heber
Charles Francis Xavier Heeran
John F. Heffernan
Michele M. Heidenberger
Sheila M.S. Hein
Joseph Heller, Jr.
JoAnn L. Heltibridle
Ronald John Hemenway
Mark F. Hemschoot
Ronnie Lee Henderson
Brian Hennessey
Edward R. Hennessy, Jr.
Michelle Marie Henrique
Joseph Patrick Henry 0
William L. Henry, Jr. 0
Catherina Henry-Robinson
John Christopher Henwood
Robert Allan Hepburn
Mary Herencia
Lindsay C. Herkness III
Harvey Robert Hermer
Norberto Hernandez
Raul Hernandez
Gary Herold
Jeffrey Alan Hersch
Thomas J. Hetzel
Leon Bernard Heyward MC
Sundance
Brian Christopher Hickey
Enemencio Dario Hidalgo Cedeño
Timothy Brian Higgins
Robert D. W. Higley II
Todd Russell Hill
Clara Victorine Hinds
Neal O. Hinds
Mark Hindy
Katsuyuki Hirai
Heather Malia Ho
Tara Yvette Hobbs
Thomas Anderson Hobbs
James J. Hobin
Robert Wayne Hobson III
DaJuan Hodges
Ronald G. Hoerner
Patrick A. Hoey
John A. Hofer
Marcia Hoffman
Stephen Gerard Hoffman
Frederick Joseph Hoffmann
Michele L. Hoffmann
Judith Florence Hofmiller
Wallace Cole Hogan, Jr.
Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr.
Jonathan R. Hohmann
Cora Hidalgo Holland
John Holland
Joseph F. Holland
Jimmie I. Holley
Elizabeth Holmes
Thomas P. Holohan
Herbert Wilson Homer
LeRoy W. Homer, Jr.
Bradley V. Hoorn
James P. Hopper
Montgomery McCullough Hord
Michael Joseph Horn
Matthew Douglas Horning
Robert L. Horohoe, Jr.
Michael Robert Horrocks
Aaron Horwitz
Charles J. Houston
Uhuru G. Houston
Angela M. Houtz
George Gerard Howard
Brady Kay Howell
Michael C. Howell
Steven Leon Howell
Jennifer L. Howley and her unborn child
Milagros Hromada
Marian R. Hrycak
Stephen Huczko, Jr.
Kris Robert Hughes
Paul Rexford Hughes
Robert T. Hughes, Jr.
Thomas F. Hughes, Jr.
Timothy Robert Hughes
Susan Huie
Lamar Demetrius Hulse
John Nicholas Humber, Jr.
William Christopher Hunt
Kathleen Anne Hunt-Casey
Joseph Gerard Hunter
Peggie M. Hurt
Robert R. Hussa
Stephen N. Hyland, Jr.
Robert J. Hymel
Thomas Edward Hynes
Walter G. Hynes
Joseph Anthony Ianelli
Zuhtu Ibis
Jonathan Lee Ielpi
Michael Patrick Iken
Daniel Ilkanayev
Frederick J. Ill, Jr.
Abraham Nethanel Ilowitz
Anthony P. Infante, Jr.
Louis S. Inghilterra
Christopher Noble Ingrassia
Paul Innella
Stephanie Veronica Irby
Douglas Jason Irgang
Kristin Irvine-Ryan
Todd Antione Isaac
Erik Hans Isbrandtsen
Taizo Ishikawa
Waleed Joseph Iskandar
Aram Iskenderian, Jr.
John F. Iskyan
Kazushige Ito
Aleksandr Valeryevich Ivantsov
Lacey Bernard Ivory
Virginia May Jablonski
Bryan C. Jack
Brooke Alexandra Jackman
Aaron Jeremy Jacobs
Ariel Louis Jacobs
Jason Kyle Jacobs
Michael G. Jacobs
Steven A. Jacobson
Steven D. Jacoby
Ricknauth Jaggernauth
Jake Denis Jagoda
Yudhvir S. Jain
Maria Jakubiak
Robert Adrien Jalbert
Ernest James
Gricelda E. James
Mark Steven Jardim
Amy Nicole Jarret
Muhammadou Jawara
Francois Jean-Pierre
Maxima Jean-Pierre
Paul Edward Jeffers
John Charles Jenkins
Joseph Jenkins, Jr.
Alan Keith Jensen
Prem Nath Jerath
Farah Jeudy
Hweidar Jian
Eliezer Jimenez, Jr.
Luis Jimenez, Jr.
Charles Gregory John
Nicholas John
Dennis M. Johnson
LaShawna Johnson
Scott Michael Johnson
William R. Johnston
Allison Horstmann Jones
Arthur Joseph Jones III
Brian Leander Jones
Charles Edward Jones
Christopher D. Jones
Donald T. Jones II
Donald W. Jones
Judith Lawter Jones
Linda Jones
Mary S. Jones
Andrew Brian Jordan, Sr.
Robert Thomas Jordan
Albert Gunnis Joseph
Ingeborg Joseph
Karl Henry Joseph
Stephen Joseph
Jane Eileen Josiah
Anthony Jovic
Angel L. Juarbe, Jr.
Karen Sue Juday
Ann C. Judge
Mychal F. Judge
Paul William Jurgens
Thomas Edward Jurgens
Shashikiran Lakshmikantha Kadaba
Gavkharoy Kamardinova
Shari Kandell
Howard Lee Kane
Jennifer Lynn Kane
Vincent D. Kane
Joon Koo Kang
Sheldon Robert Kanter
Deborah H. Kaplan
Robin Lynne Kaplan
Alvin Peter Kappelmann, Jr.
Charles H. Karczewski
William A. Karnes
Douglas Gene Karpiloff
Charles L. Kasper
Andrew K. Kates
John A. Katsimatides
Robert Michael Kaulfers
Don Jerome Kauth, Jr.
Hideya Kawauchi
Edward T. Keane
Richard M. Keane
Lisa Yvonne Kearney-Griffin
Karol Ann Keasler
Barbara A. Keating
Paul Hanlon Keating
Leo Russell Keene III
Brenda Kegler
Chandler Raymond Keller
Joseph John Keller
Peter R. Kellerman
Joseph P. Kellett
Frederick H. Kelley III
James Joseph Kelly
Joseph A. Kelly
Maurice P. Kelly
Richard John Kelly, Jr.
Thomas Michael Kelly
Thomas Richard Kelly
Thomas W. Kelly
Timothy Colin Kelly
William Hill Kelly, Jr.
Robert Clinton Kennedy
Thomas J. Kennedy
Yvonne E. Kennedy
John Richard Keohane
Ralph Francis Kershaw
Ronald T. Kerwin
Howard L. Kestenbaum
Douglas D. Ketcham
Ruth Ellen Ketler
Boris Khalif
Norma Cruz Khan
Sarah Khan
Taimour Firaz Khan
Rajesh Khandelwal
SeiLai Khoo
Michael Vernon Kiefer
Satoshi Kikuchihara
Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim
Lawrence Don Kim
Mary Jo Kimelman
Heinrich Kimmig
Karen Ann Kincaid
Amy R. King
Andrew M. King
Lucille Teresa King
Robert King, Jr.
Lisa King-Johnson
Brian K. Kinney
Takashi Kinoshita
Chris Michael Kirby
Robert Kirkpatrick
Howard Barry Kirschbaum
Glenn Davis Kirwin
Helen Crossin Kittle and her unborn child
Richard Joseph Klares
Peter Anton Klein
Alan David Kleinberg
Karen Joyce Klitzman
Ronald Philip Kloepfer
Stephen A. Knapp
Eugueni Kniazev
Andrew James Knox
Thomas Patrick Knox
Rebecca Lee Koborie
Deborah A. Kobus
Gary Edward Koecheler
Frank J. Koestner
Ryan Kohart
Vanessa Lynn Przybylo Kolpak
Irina Kolpakova
Suzanne Rose Kondratenko
Abdoulaye Koné
Bon Seok Koo
Dorota Kopiczko
Scott Michael Kopytko
Bojan George Kostic
Danielle Kousoulis
David P. Kovalcin
John J. Kren
William Edward Krukowski
Lyudmila Ksido
Toshiya Kuge
Shekhar Kumar
Kenneth Bruce Kumpel
Frederick Kuo, Jr.
Patricia A. Kuras
Nauka Kushitani
Thomas Joseph Kuveikis
Victor Kwarkye
Raymond Kui Fai Kwok
Angela Reed Kyte
Andrew La Corte
Carol Ann La Plante
Jeffrey G. La Touche
Kathryn L. LaBorie
Amarnauth Lachhman
Ganesh K. Ladkat
James Patrick Ladley
Joseph A. Lafalce
Jeanette Louise Lafond-Menichino
David James LaForge
Michael Patrick LaForte
Alan Charles LaFrance
Juan Mendez Lafuente
Neil Kwong-Wah Lai
Vincent Anthony Laieta
William David Lake
Franco Lalama
Chow Kwan Lam
Michael S. Lamana
Stephen LaMantia
Amy Hope Lamonsoff
Robert T. Lane
Brendan Mark Lang
Rosanne P. Lang
Vanessa Lang Langer and her unborn child
Mary Lou Langley
Peter J. Langone
Thomas Michael Langone
Michele Bernadette Lanza
Ruth Sheila Lapin
Ingeborg A.D. Lariby
Robin Blair Larkey
Judith Camilla Larocque
Christopher Randall Larrabee
Hamidou S. Larry
Scott Larsen
John Adam Larson
Natalie Janis Lasden
Gary Edward Lasko
Nicholas Craig Lassman
Paul Laszczynski
Charles A. Laurencin
Stephen James Lauria
Maria LaVache
Denis Francis Lavelle
Jeannine Mary LaVerde
Anna A. Laverty
Steven Lawn
Robert A. Lawrence, Jr.
Nathaniel Lawson
David W. Laychak
Eugen Gabriel Lazar
James Patrick Leahy
Joseph Gerard Leavey
Neil J. Leavy
Robert G. LeBlanc
Leon Lebor
Kenneth Charles Ledee
Alan J. Lederman
Elena F. Ledesma
Alexis Leduc
Daniel John Lee
David S. Lee
Dong Chul Lee
Gary H. Lee
Hyun Joon Lee
Juanita Lee
Kathryn Blair Lee
Linda C. Lee
Lorraine Mary Greene Lee
Myoung Woo Lee
Richard Y.C. Lee
Stuart Soo-Jin Lee
Yang Der Lee
Stephen Paul Lefkowitz
Adriana Legro
Edward Joseph Lehman
Eric Lehrfeld
David R. Leistman
David Prudencio Lemagne
Joseph Anthony Lenihan
John Joseph Lennon, Jr.
John Robinson Lenoir
Jorge Luis León, Sr.
Matthew G. Leonard
Michael Lepore
Charles A. Lesperance
Jeff LeVeen
John Dennis Levi
Alisha Caren Levin
Neil David Levin
Robert Levine
Robert Michael Levine
Shai Levinhar
Daniel M. Lewin
Adam Jay Lewis
Jennifer Lewis
Kenneth E. Lewis
Margaret Susan Lewis
Ye Wei Liang
Orasri Liangthanasarn
Daniel F. Libretti
Ralph Michael Licciardi
Edward Lichtschein
Samantha L. Lightbourn-Allen
Steven Barry Lillianthal
Carlos R. Lillo
Craig Damian Lilore
Arnold Arboleda Lim
Darya Lin
Wei Rong Lin
Nickie L. Lindo
Thomas V. Linehan, Jr.
Robert Thomas Linnane
Alan Patrick Linton, Jr.
Diane Theresa Lipari
Kenneth P. Lira Arévalo
Francisco Alberto Liriano
Lorraine Lisi
Paul Lisson
Vincent M. Litto
Ming-Hao Liu
Nancy Liz
Harold Lizcano
Martin Lizzul
George A. Llanes
Elizabeth C. Logler
Catherine Lisa Loguidice
Jérôme Robert Lohez
Michael William Lomax
Stephen V. Long
Laura Maria Longing
Salvatore P. Lopes
Daniel Lopez
George Lopez
Luis Manuel Lopez
Maclovio Lopez, Jr.
Manuel L. Lopez
Joseph Lostrangio
Chet Dek Louie
Stuart Seid Louis
Joseph Lovero
Sara Elizabeth Low
Jenny Seu Kueng Low Wong
Michael W. Lowe
Garry W. Lozier
John P. Lozowsky
Charles Peter Lucania
Edward Hobbs Luckett
Mark Gavin Ludvigsen
Lee Charles Ludwig
Sean Thomas Lugano
Daniel Lugo
Marie Lukas
William Lum, Jr.
Michael P. Lunden
Christopher E. Lunder
Anthony Luparello
Gary Frederick Lutnick
Linda Anne Luzzicone
Alexander Lygin
CeeCee Lyles
Farrell Peter Lynch
James Francis Lynch
James T. Lynch, Jr.
Louise A. Lynch
Michael Cameron Lynch
Michael Francis Lynch
Michael Francis Lynch
Richard D. Lynch, Jr.
Robert Henry Lynch, Jr.
Sean P. Lynch
Sean Patrick Lynch
Terence M. Lynch
Michael J. Lyons
Monica Anne Lyons
Nehamon Lyons IV
Patrick John Lyons
Robert Francis Mace
Marianne MacFarlane
Jan Maciejewski
Susan A. Mackay
William Macko
Catherine Fairfax MacRae
Richard Blaine Madden
Simon Maddison
Noell C. Maerz
Jennieann Maffeo
Joseph Maffeo
Jay Robert Magazine
Brian Magee
Charles W. Magee
Joseph V. Maggitti
Ronald Magnuson
Daniel L. Maher
Thomas A. Mahon
William J. Mahoney
Joseph Daniel Maio
Linda C. Mair-Grayling
Takashi Makimoto
Abdu Ali Malahi
Debora I. Maldonado
Myrna T. Maldonado-Agosto
Alfred Russell Maler
Gregory James Malone
Edward Francis Maloney III
Joseph E. Maloney
Gene Edward Maloy
Christian H. Maltby
Francisco Miguel Mancini
Joseph Mangano
Sara Elizabeth Manley
Debra M. Mannetta
Marion Victoria Manning
Terence John Manning
James Maounis
Alfred Gilles Padre Joseph
Marchand
Joseph Ross Marchbanks, Jr.
Laura A. Marchese
Hilda Marcin
Peter Edward Mardikian
Edward Joseph Mardovich
Charles Joseph Margiotta
Louis Neil Mariani
Kenneth Joseph Marino
Lester V. Marino
Vita Marino
Kevin D. Marlo
Jose Juan Marrero
John Daniel Marshall
Shelley A. Marshall
James Martello
Michael A. Marti
Karen Ann Martin
Peter C. Martin
Teresa M. Martin
William J. Martin, Jr.
Brian E. Martineau
Betsy Martinez
Edward J. Martinez
Jose Angel Martinez, Jr.
Robert Gabriel Martinez
Waleska Martinez
Lizie D. Martinez-Calderon
Paul Richard Martini
Anne Marie Martino-Cramer
Joseph A. Mascali
Bernard Mascarenhas
Stephen Frank Masi
Ada L. Mason-Acker
Nicholas George Massa
Michael Massaroli
Philip William Mastrandrea, Jr.
Rudy Mastrocinque
Joseph Mathai
Charles William Mathers
William A. Mathesen
Marcello Matricciano
Margaret Elaine Mattic
Dean E. Mattson
Robert D. Mattson
Walter A. Matuza, Jr.
Timothy J. Maude
Jill Maurer-Campbell
Charles A. Mauro, Jr.
Charles J. Mauro
Dorothy Mauro
Nancy T. Mauro
Robert J. Maxwell
Renée A. May and her unborn child
Tyrone May
Keithroy Marcellus Maynard
Robert J. Mayo
Kathy N. Mazza
Edward Mazzella, Jr.
Jennifer Lynn Mazzotta
Kaaria Mbaya
James Joseph McAlary, Jr.
Brian Gerard McAleese
Patricia Ann McAneney
Colin R. McArthur
John Kevin McAvoy
Kenneth M. McBrayer
Brendan F. McCabe
Michael McCabe
Thomas Joseph McCann
Justin McCarthy
Kevin M. McCarthy
Michael Desmond McCarthy
Robert G. McCarthy
Stanley McCaskill
Katie Marie McCloskey
Juliana Valentine McCourt
Ruth Magdaline McCourt
Charles Austin McCrann
Tonyell F. McDay
Matthew T. McDermott
Joseph P. McDonald
Brian Grady McDonnell
Michael P. McDonnell
John F. McDowell, Jr.
Eamon J. McEneaney
John Thomas McErlean, Jr.
Daniel Francis McGinley
Mark Ryan McGinly
William E. McGinn
Thomas Henry McGinnis
Michael Gregory McGinty
Ann Walsh McGovern
Scott Martin McGovern
William J. McGovern
Stacey Sennas McGowan
Francis Noel McGuinn
Thomas F. McGuinness, Jr.
Patrick J. McGuire
Thomas M. McHale
Keith David McHeffey
Ann M. McHugh
Denis J. McHugh III
Dennis P. McHugh
Michael Edward McHugh, Jr.
Robert G. McIlvaine
Donald James McIntyre
Stephanie Marie McKenna
Molly L. McKenzie
Barry J. McKeon
Evelyn C. McKinnedy
Darryl Leron McKinney
George Patrick McLaughlin, Jr.
Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr.
Gavin McMahon
Robert D. McMahon
Edmund M. McNally
Daniel Walker McNeal
Walter Arthur McNeil
Christine Sheila McNulty
Sean Peter McNulty
Robert William McPadden
Terence A. McShane
Timothy Patrick McSweeney
Martin E. McWilliams
Rocco A. Medaglia
Abigail Medina
Ana Iris Medina
Damian Meehan
William J. Meehan, Jr.
Alok Kumar Mehta
Raymond Meisenheimer
Manuel Emilio Mejia
Eskedar Melaku
Antonio Melendez
Mary P. Melendez
Christopher D. Mello
Yelena Melnichenko
Stuart Todd Meltzer
Diarelia Jovanah Mena
Dora Marie Menchaca
Charles R. Mendez
Lizette Mendoza
Shevonne Olicia Mentis
Wolfgang Peter Menzel
Steve John Mercado
Wilfredo Mercado
Wesley Mercer
Ralph Joseph Mercurio
Alan Harvey Merdinger
George L. Merino
Yamel Josefina Merino
George Merkouris
Deborah Merrick
Raymond Joseph Metz III
Jill Ann Metzler
David Robert Meyer
Nurul H. Miah
William Edward Micciulli
Martin Paul Michelstein
Patricia E. Mickley
Ronald D. Milam
Peter Teague Milano
Gregory Milanowycz
Lukasz Tomasz Milewski
Sharon Christina Millan
Corey Peter Miller
Craig J. Miller
Douglas C. Miller
Henry Alfred Miller, Jr.
Joel Miller
Michael Matthew Miller
Nicole Carol Miller
Philip D. Miller
Robert Alan Miller
Robert Cromwell Miller, Jr.
Benny Millman
Charles M. Mills, Jr.
Ronald Keith Milstein
Robert J. Minara
William George Minardi
Louis Joseph Minervino
Thomas Mingione
Wilbert Miraille
Domenick N. Mircovich
Rajesh Arjan Mirpuri
Joseph D. Mistrulli
Susan J. Miszkowicz
Paul Thomas Mitchell
Richard P. Miuccio
Jeffrey Peter Mladenik
Frank V. Moccia, Sr.
Louis Joseph Modafferi
Boyie Mohammed
Dennis Mojica
Manuel D. Mojica, Jr.
Kleber Rolando Molina
Manuel De Jesus Molina
Carl Molinaro
Justin John Molisani, Jr.
Brian Patrick Monaghan
Franklyn Monahan
John Gerard Monahan
Kristen Leigh Montanaro
Craig Montano
Michael G. Montesi
Carlos Alberto Montoya
Antonio De Jesus Montoya Valdes
Cheryl Ann Monyak
Thomas Carlo Moody
Sharon Moore
Krishna V. Moorthy
Laura Lee Defazio Morabito
Abner Morales
Carlos Manuel Morales
Paula E. Morales
Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo
Gerard P. Moran, Jr.
John Christopher Moran
John Michael Moran
Kathleen Moran
Lindsay Stapleton Morehouse
George William Morell
Steven P. Morello
Vincent S. Morello
Yvette Nicole Moreno
Dorothy Morgan
Richard J. Morgan
Nancy Morgenstern
Sanae Mori
Blanca Robertina Morocho Morocho
Leonel Geronimo Morocho Morocho
Dennis Gerard Moroney
Lynne Irene Morris
Odessa V. Morris
Seth Allan Morris
Steve Morris
Christopher Martel Morrison
Ferdinand V. Morrone
William David Moskal
Brian A. Moss
Marco Motroni
Cynthia Motus-Wilson
Iouri A. Mouchinski
Jude Joseph Moussa
Peter Moutos
Damion O’Neil Mowatt
Teddington H. Moy
Christopher Michael Mozzillo
Stephen Vincent Mulderry
Richard T. Muldowney, Jr.
Michael D. Mullan
Dennis Michael Mulligan
Peter James Mulligan
Michael Joseph Mullin
James Donald Munhall
Nancy Muñiz
Francisco Heladio Munoz
Carlos Mario Muñoz
Theresa Munson
Robert Michael Murach
Cesar Augusto Murillo
Marc A. Murolo
Brian Joseph Murphy
Charles Anthony Murphy
Christopher W. Murphy
Edward Charles Murphy
James F. Murphy IV
James Thomas Murphy
Kevin James Murphy
Patrick Jude Murphy
Patrick Sean Murphy
Raymond E. Murphy
Robert Eddie Murphy, Jr.
John Joseph Murray
John Joseph Murray
Susan D. Murray
Valerie Victoria Murray
Richard Todd Myhre
Louis J. Nacke II
Robert B. Nagel
Mildred Rose Naiman
Takuya Nakamura
Alexander John Robert Napier
Frank Joseph Naples III
John Philip Napolitano
Catherine Ann Nardella
Mario Nardone, Jr.
Manika K. Narula
Shawn M. Nassaney
Narender Nath
Karen Susan Navarro
Joseph M. Navas
Francis Joseph Nazario
Glenroy I. Neblett
Rayman Marcus Neblett
Jerome O. Nedd
Laurence F. Nedell
Luke G. Nee
Pete Negron
Laurie Ann Neira
Ann N. Nelson
David William Nelson
Ginger Risco Nelson
James A. Nelson
Michele Ann Nelson
Peter Allen Nelson
Oscar Francis Nesbitt
Gerard Terence Nevins
Renee Tetreault Newell
Christopher C. Newton
Christopher Newton-Carter
Nancy Yuen Ngo
Khang Ngoc Nguyen
Jody Tepedino Nichilo
Kathleen Ann Nicosia
Martin Stewart Niederer
Alfonse Joseph Niedermeyer
Frank John Niestadt, Jr.
Gloria Nieves
Juan Nieves, Jr.
Troy Edward Nilsen
Paul Nimbley
John Ballantine Niven
Katherine McGarry Noack
Curtis Terrance Noel
Michael A. Noeth
Daniel R. Nolan
Robert Walter Noonan
Jacqueline June Norton
Robert Grant Norton
Daniela Rosalia Notaro
Brian Christopher Novotny
Soichi Numata
Brian Nunez
Jose Nunez
Jeffrey Roger Nussbaum
James A. Oakley
Dennis Patrick O’Berg
James P. O’Brien, Jr.
Michael P. O’Brien
Scott J. O’Brien
Timothy Michael O’Brien
Daniel O’Callaghan 0
Dennis James O’Connor, Jr.
Diana J. O’Connor
Keith Kevin O’Connor
Richard J. O’Connor
Amy O’Doherty
Marni Pont O’Doherty
Douglas E. Oelschlager
Takashi Ogawa
Albert Ogletree
Philip Paul Ognibene
John A. Ogonowski
James Andrew O’Grady
Joseph J. Ogren
Thomas G. O’Hagan
Samuel Oitice
Patrick J. O’Keefe
William O’Keefe
Gerald Michael Olcott
Gerald Thomas O’Leary
Christine Anne Olender
Linda Mary Oliva
Edward K. Oliver
Leah Elizabeth Oliver
Eric Taube Olsen
Jeffrey James Olsen
Barbara K. Olson
Maureen Lyons Olson
Steven John Olson
Matthew Timothy O’Mahony
Toshihiro Onda
Seamus L. Oneal
John P. O’Neill
Peter J. O’Neill, Jr.
Sean Gordon Corbett O’Neill
Betty Ann Ong
Michael C. Opperman
Christopher T. Orgielewicz
Margaret Quinn Orloske
Virginia Anne Ormiston
Ruben S. Ornedo
Kevin M. O’Rourke
Ronald Orsini
Peter Keith Ortale
Juan Ortega-Campos
Jane Marie Orth
Alexander Ortiz
David Ortiz
Emilio Pete Ortiz
Pablo Ortiz
Paul Ortiz, Jr.
Sonia Ortiz
Masaru Ose
Patrick J. O’Shea
Robert William O’Shea
Elsy Carolina Osorio Oliva
James R. Ostrowski
Timothy Franklin O’Sullivan
Jason Douglas Oswald
Michael John Otten
Isidro D. Ottenwalder
Michael Chung Ou
Todd Joseph Ouida
Jesus Ovalles
Peter J. Owens, Jr.
Adianes Oyola
Angel M. Pabon, Jr.
Israel Pabon, Jr.
Roland Pacheco
Michael Benjamin Packer
Diana B. Padro
Deepa Pakkala
Jeffrey Matthew Palazzo
Thomas Palazzo
Richard A. Palazzolo
Orio Joseph Palmer
Frank Anthony Palombo
Alan N. Palumbo
Christopher Matthew Panatier
Dominique Lisa Pandolfo
Jonas Martin Panik
Paul J. Pansini
John M. Paolillo
Edward Joseph Papa
Salvatore T. Papasso
James Nicholas Pappageorge
Marie Pappalardo
Vinod Kumar Parakat
Vijayashanker Paramsothy
Nitin Ramesh Parandkar
Hardai Parbhu
James Wendell Parham
Debra Marie Paris
George Paris
Gye Hyong Park
Philip Lacey Parker
Michael Alaine Parkes
Robert E. Parks, Jr.
Hashmukh C. Parmar
Robert Parro
Diane Marie Parsons
Leobardo Lopez Pascual
Michael J. Pascuma, Jr.
Jerrold Hughes Paskins
Horace Robert Passananti
Suzanne H. Passaro
Avnish Ramanbhai Patel
Dipti Patel
Manish Patel
Steven Bennett Paterson
James Matthew Patrick
Manuel D. Patrocino
Bernard E. Patterson
Clifford L. Patterson, Jr.
Cira Marie Patti
Robert E. Pattison
James Robert Paul
Patrice Paz
Victor Hugo Paz
Stacey Lynn Peak
Richard Allen Pearlman
Durrell V. Pearsall, Jr.
Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli
Thomas Pedicini
Todd Douglas Pelino
Mike Adrian Pelletier
Anthony G. Peluso
Angel R. Pena
Robert Penninger
Richard Al Penny
Salvatore F. Pepe
Carl Allen B. Peralta
Robert David Peraza
Jon A. Perconti, Jr.
Alejo Perez
Angel Perez, Jr.
Angela Susan Perez
Anthony Perez
Ivan Antonio Perez
Nancy E. Perez
Berry Berenson Perkins
Joseph John Perroncino
Edward J. Perrotta
Emelda H. Perry
Glenn C. Perry, Sr.
John William Perry
Franklin Allan Pershep
Danny Pesce
Michael John Pescherine
Davin N. Peterson
Donald Arthur Peterson
Jean Hoadley Peterson
William Russell Peterson
Mark James Petrocelli
Philip Scott Petti
Glen Kerrin Pettit
Dominick A. Pezzulo
Kaleen Elizabeth Pezzuti
Kevin J. Pfeifer
Tu-Anh Pham
Kenneth John Phelan, Sr.
Sneha Anne Philip
Eugenia McCann Piantieri
Ludwig John Picarro
Matthew Picerno
Joseph O. Pick
Christopher J. Pickford
Dennis J. Pierce
Bernard Pietronico
Nicholas P. Pietrunti
Theodoros Pigis
Susan Elizabeth Pinto
Joseph Piskadlo
Christopher Todd Pitman
Joshua Michael Piver
Robert R. Ploger III
Zandra F. Ploger
Joseph Plumitallo
John M. Pocher
William Howard Pohlmann
Laurence Michael Polatsch
Thomas H. Polhemus
Steve Pollicino
Susan M. Pollio
Darin H. Pontell
Joshua Iosua Poptean
Giovanna Porras
Anthony Portillo
James Edward Potorti
Daphne Pouletsos
Richard N. Poulos
Stephen Emanual Poulos
Brandon Jerome Powell
Scott Alan Powell
Shawn Edward Powell
Antonio Dorsey Pratt
Gregory M. Preziose
Wanda Ivelisse Prince
Vincent A. Princiotta
Kevin M. Prior
Everett Martin Proctor III
Carrie Beth Progen
David Lee Pruim
Richard A. Prunty
John Foster Puckett
Robert David Pugliese
Edward F. Pullis
Patricia Ann Puma
Jack D. Punches
Hemanth Kumar Puttur
Joseph J. Pycior, Jr.
Edward R. Pykon
Christopher Quackenbush
Lars Peter Qualben
Lincoln Quappé
Beth Ann Quigley
Patrick J. Quigley IV
Michael T. Quilty
James Francis Quinn
Ricardo J. Quinn
Carol Millicent Rabalais
Christopher Peter Anthony Racaniello
Leonard J. Ragaglia
Eugene J. Raggio
Laura Marie Ragonese-Snik
Michael Paul Ragusa
Peter Frank Raimondi
Harry A. Raines
Lisa J. Raines
Ehtesham Raja
Valsa Raju
Edward J. Rall
Lukas Rambousek
Maria Ramirez
Harry Ramos
Vishnoo Ramsaroop
Deborah A. Ramsaur
Lorenzo E. Ramzey
Alfred Todd Rancke
Adam David Rand
Jonathan C. Randall
Shreyas S. Ranganath
Anne T. Ransom
Faina Rapoport
Rhonda Sue Rasmussen
Robert A. Rasmussen
Amenia Rasool
Mark Rasweiler
Marsha D. Ratchford
David Alan James Rathkey
William Ralph Raub
Gerard F. Rauzi
Alexey Razuvaev
Gregory Reda
Sarah Anne Redheffer
Michele Marie Reed
Judith Ann Reese
Donald J. Regan
Robert M. Regan
Thomas Michael Regan
Christian Michael Otto Regenhard
Howard Reich
Gregg Reidy
James Brian Reilly
Kevin O. Reilly
Timothy E. Reilly
Joseph Reina, Jr.
Thomas Barnes Reinig
Frank Bennett Reisman
Joshua Scott Reiss
Karen Renda
John Armand Reo
Richard Cyril Rescorla
John Thomas Resta
Sylvia San Pio Resta and her unborn child
Martha M. Reszke
David E. Retik
Todd H. Reuben
Luis Clodoaldo Revilla Mier
Eduvigis Reyes, Jr.
Bruce Albert Reynolds
John Frederick Rhodes
Francis Saverio Riccardelli
Rudolph N. Riccio
Ann Marie Riccoboni
David Harlow Rice
Eileen Mary Rice
Kenneth Frederick Rice III
CeCelia E. Richard
Vernon Allan Richard
Claude Daniel Richards
Gregory David Richards
Michael Richards
Venesha Orintia Richards
Jimmy Riches
Alan Jay Richman
John M. Rigo
Frederick Charles Rimmele III
Rose Mary Riso
Moises N. Rivas
Joseph R. Rivelli, Jr.
Carmen Alicia Rivera
Isaias Rivera
Juan William Rivera
Linda Ivelisse Rivera
David E. Rivers
Joseph R. Riverso
Paul V. Rizza
John Frank Rizzo
Stephen Louis Roach
Joseph Roberto
Leo Arthur Roberts
Michael E. Roberts
Michael Edward Roberts
Donald Walter Robertson, Jr.
Jeffrey Robinson
Michell Lee Jean Robotham
Donald Arthur Robson
Antonio A. Rocha
Raymond James Rocha
Laura Rockefeller
John Michael Rodak
Antonio José Rodrigues
Anthony Rodriguez
Carmen Milagros Rodriguez
Gregory E. Rodriguez
Marsha A. Rodriguez
Mayra Valdes Rodriguez
Richard Rodriguez
David Bartolo Rodriguez-Vargas
Matthew Rogan
Jean Destrehan Rogér
Karlie Rogers
Scott William Rohner
Keith Michael Roma
Joseph M. Romagnolo
Efrain Romero, Sr.
Elvin Romero
James A. Romito
Sean Paul Rooney
Eric Thomas Ropiteau
Aida Rosario
Angela Rosario
Mark H. Rosen
Brooke David Rosenbaum
Linda Rosenbaum
Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum
Lloyd Daniel Rosenberg
Mark Louis Rosenberg
Andrew Ira Rosenblum
Joshua M. Rosenblum
Joshua Alan Rosenthal
Richard David Rosenthal
Philip Martin Rosenzweig
Daniel Rosetti
Richard Barry Ross
Norman S. Rossinow
Nicholas P. Rossomando
Michael Craig Rothberg
Donna Marie Rothenberg
Mark David Rothenberg
James Michael Roux
Nicholas Charles Alexander Rowe
Edward V. Rowenhorst
Judy Rowlett
Timothy Alan Roy, Sr.
Paul G. Ruback
Ronald J. Ruben
Joanne Rubino
David M. Ruddle
Bart Joseph Ruggiere
Susan A. Ruggiero
Adam Keith Ruhalter
Gilbert Ruiz
Robert E. Russell
Stephen P. Russell
Steven Harris Russin
Michael Thomas Russo, Sr.
Wayne Alan Russo
William R. Ruth
Edward Ryan
John Joseph Ryan
Jonathan Stephan Ryan
Matthew L. Ryan
Tatiana Ryjova
Christina Sunga Ryook
Thierry Saada
Jason Elazar Sabbag
Thomas E. Sabella
Scott H. Saber
Charles E. Sabin, Sr.
Joseph Francis Sacerdote
Jessica Leigh Sachs
Francis John Sadocha
Jude Elias Safi
Brock Joel Safronoff
Edward Saiya
John Patrick Salamone
Marjorie C. Salamone
Hernando Rafael Salas
Juan G. Salas
Esmerlin Antonio Salcedo
John Pepe Salerno
Rahma Salie and her unborn child
Richard L. Salinardi, Jr.
Wayne John Saloman
Nolbert Salomon
Catherine Patricia Salter
Frank G. Salvaterra
Paul Richard Salvio
Samuel Robert Salvo, Jr.
Carlos Alberto Samaniego
John P. Sammartino
James Kenneth Samuel, Jr.
Michael San Phillip
Hugo M. Sanay
Alva Cynthia Jeffries Sanchez
Jacquelyn Patrice Sanchez
Jesus Sanchez
Raymond Sanchez
Eric M. Sand
Stacey Leigh Sanders
Herman S. Sandler
Jim Sands, Jr.
Ayleen J. Santiago
Kirsten Reese Santiago
Maria Theresa Concepcion
Santillan
Susan Gayle Santo
Christopher A. Santora
John August Santore
Mario L. Santoro
Rafael Humberto Santos
Rufino C.F. Santos III
Victor J. Saracini
Kalyan K. Sarkar
Chapelle Renee Stewart Sarker
Paul F. Sarle
Deepika Kumar Sattaluri
Gregory Thomas Saucedo
Susan M. Sauer
Anthony Savas
Vladimir Savinkin
John Michael Sbarbaro
David M. Scales
Robert Louis Scandole
Michelle Scarpitta
Dennis Scauso
John Albert Schardt
John G. Scharf
Fred C. Scheffold, Jr.
Angela Susan Scheinberg
Scott Mitchell Schertzer
Sean Schielke
Steven Francis Schlag
Robert A. Schlegel
Jon Schlissel
Karen Helene Schmidt
Ian Schneider
Thomas G. Schoales
Marisa Dinardo Schorpp
Frank G. Schott, Jr.
Gerard Patrick Schrang
Jeffrey H. Schreier
John T. Schroeder
Susan Lee Schuler
Edward W. Schunk
Mark Evan Schurmeier
John Burkhart Schwartz
Mark Schwartz
Adriane Victoria Scibetta
Raphael Scorca
Janice M. Scott
Randolph Scott
Christopher Jay Scudder
Arthur Warren Scullin
Michael H. Seaman
Margaret M. Seeliger
Anthony Segarra
Carlos Segarra
Jason M. Sekzer
Matthew Carmen Sellitto
Michael L. Selves
Howard Selwyn
Larry John Senko
Arturo Angelo Sereno
Frankie Serrano
Marian H. Serva
Alena Sesinova
Adele Christine Sessa
Sita Nermalla Sewnarine
Karen Lynn Seymour
Davis Grier Sezna, Jr.
Thomas Joseph Sgroi
Jayesh Shantilal Shah
Khalid M. Shahid
Mohammed Shajahan
Gary Shamay
Earl Richard Shanahan
Dan F. Shanower
Neil G. Shastri
Kathryn Anne Shatzoff
Barbara A. Shaw
Jeffrey James Shaw
Robert John Shay, Jr.
Daniel James Shea
Joseph Patrick Shea
Kathleen Shearer
Robert M. Shearer
Linda June Sheehan
Hagay Shefi
Antionette M. Sherman
John Anthony Sherry
Atsushi Shiratori
Thomas Joseph Shubert
Mark Shulman 0
See Wong Shum
Allan Abraham Shwartzstein
Clarin Shellie Siegel-Schwartz
Johanna Sigmund
Dianne T. Signer and her unborn child
Gregory Sikorsky
Stephen Gerard Siller
David Silver
Craig A. Silverstein
Nasima H. Simjee
Bruce Edward Simmons
Diane M. Simmons
Donald D. Simmons
George W. Simmons
Arthur Simon
Kenneth Alan Simon
Michael J. Simon
Paul Joseph Simon
Marianne Liquori Simone
Barry Simowitz
Jane Louise Simpkin
Jeff Lyal Simpson
Cheryle D. Sincock
Khamladai Khami Singh
Roshan Ramesh Singh
Thomas E. Sinton III
Peter A. Siracuse
Muriel F. Siskopoulos
Joseph Michael Sisolak
John P. Skala
Francis Joseph Skidmore, Jr.
Toyena Corliss Skinner
Paul Albert Skrzypek
Christopher Paul Slattery
Vincent Robert Slavin
Robert F. Sliwak
Paul Kenneth Sloan
Stanley S. Smagala, Jr.
Wendy L. Small
Gregg H. Smallwood
Catherine T. Smith
Daniel Laurence Smith
Gary F. Smith
George Eric Smith
Heather Lee Smith
James Gregory Smith
Jeffrey R. Smith
Joyce Patricia Smith
Karl T. Smith, Sr.
Kevin Joseph Smith
Leon Smith, Jr.
Moira Ann Smith
Monica Rodriguez Smith and her unborn child
Rosemary A. Smith
Bonnie Shihadeh Smithwick
Rochelle Monique Snell
Christine Ann Snyder
Dianne Bullis Snyder
Leonard J. Snyder, Jr.
Astrid Elizabeth Sohan
Sushil S. Solanki
Rubén Solares
Naomi Leah Solomon
Daniel W. Song
Mari-Rae Sopper
Michael Charles Sorresse
Fabian Soto
Timothy Patrick Soulas
Gregory Thomas Spagnoletti
Donald F. Spampinato, Jr.
Thomas Sparacio
John Anthony Spataro 0
Robert W. Spear, Jr.
Robert Speisman
Maynard S. Spence, Jr.
George Edward Spencer III
Robert Andrew Spencer
Mary Rubina Sperando
Frank Spinelli
William E. Spitz
Joseph Patrick Spor, Jr.
Klaus Johannes Sprockamp
Saranya Srinuan
Fitzroy St. Rose
Michael F. Stabile
Lawrence T. Stack
Timothy M. Stackpole
Richard James Stadelberger
Eric Adam Stahlman
Gregory Stajk
Alexandru Liviu Stan
Corina Stan
Mary Domenica Stanley
Anthony Starita
Jeffrey Stark
Derek James Statkevicus
Patricia J. Statz
Craig William Staub
William V. Steckman
Eric Thomas Steen
William R. Steiner
Alexander Robbins Steinman
Edna L. Stephens
Andrew Stergiopoulos
Andrew J. Stern
Norma Lang Steuerle
Martha Jane Stevens
Michael James Stewart
Richard H. Stewart, Jr.
Sanford M. Stoller
Douglas Joel Stone
Lonny Jay Stone
Jimmy Nevill Storey
Timothy Stout
Thomas Strada
James J. Straine, Jr.
Edward W. Straub
George J. Strauch, Jr.
Edward Thomas Strauss
Steven R. Strauss
Larry L. Strickland
Steven F. Strobert
Walwyn Wellington Stuart, Jr.
Benjamin Suarez
David Scott Suarez
Ramon Suarez
Dino Xavier Suarez Ramirez
Yoichi Sumiyama Sugiyama
William Christopher Sugra
Daniel Thomas Suhr
David Marc Sullins
Christopher P. Sullivan
Patrick Sullivan
Thomas G. Sullivan
Hilario Soriano Sumaya, Jr.
James Joseph Suozzo
Colleen M. Supinski
Robert Sutcliffe
Seline Sutter
Claudia Suzette Sutton
John Francis Swaine
Kristine M. Swearson
Brian David Sweeney
Brian Edward Sweeney
Madeline Amy Sweeney
Kenneth J. Swenson
Thomas F. Swift
Derek Ogilvie Sword
Kevin Thomas Szocik
Gina Sztejnberg
Norbert P. Szurkowski
Harry Taback
Joann C. Tabeek
Norma C. Taddei
Michael Taddonio
Keiichiro Takahashi
Keiji Takahashi
Phyllis Gail Talbot
Robert R. Talhami
John Talignani
Sean Patrick Tallon
Paul Talty
Maurita Tam
Rachel Tamares
Hector Rogan Tamayo
Michael Andrew Tamuccio
Kenichiro Tanaka
Rhondelle Cherie Tankard
Michael Anthony Tanner
Dennis Gerard Taormina, Jr.
Kenneth Joseph Tarantino
Allan Tarasiewicz
Michael C. Tarrou
Ronald Tartaro
Deborah Tavolarella
Darryl Anthony Taylor
Donnie Brooks Taylor
Hilda E. Taylor
Kip P. Taylor
Leonard E. Taylor
Lorisa Ceylon Taylor
Michael Morgan Taylor
Sandra C. Taylor
Sandra Dawn Teague
Karl W. Teepe
Paul A. Tegtmeier
Yeshavant Moreshwar Tembe
Anthony Tempesta
Dorothy Pearl Temple
Stanley L. Temple
David Gustaf Peter Tengelin
Brian John Terrenzi
Lisa Marie Terry
Goumatie Thackurdeen
Harshad Sham Thatte
Michael Theodoridis
Thomas F. Theurkauf, Jr.
Lesley Anne Thomas
Brian Thomas Thompson
Clive Ian Thompson
Glenn Thompson
Nigel Bruce Thompson
Perry A. Thompson
Vanavah Alexei Thompson
William H. Thompson
Eric Raymond Thorpe
Nichola Angela Thorpe
Tamara C. Thurman
Sal Edward Tieri, Jr.
John Patrick Tierney
Mary Ellen Tiesi
William Randolph Tieste
Kenneth Tietjen
Stephen Edward Tighe
Scott Charles Timmes
Michael E. Tinley
Jennifer M. Tino
Robert Frank Tipaldi
John James Tipping II
David Tirado
Hector Luis Tirado, Jr.
Michelle Lee Titolo
Alicia Nicole Titus
John J. Tobin
Richard J. Todisco
Otis V. Tolbert
Vladimir Tomasevic
Stephen Kevin Tompsett
Thomas Tong
Doris Torres
Luis Eduardo Torres
Amy Elizabeth Toyen
Christopher Michael Traina
Daniel Patrick Trant
Abdoul Karim Traore
Glenn J. Travers, Sr.
Walter Philip Travers
Felicia Yvette Traylor-Bass
James Anthony Trentini
Mary Barbara Trentini
Lisa L. Trerotola
Karamo Baba Trerra
Michael Angel Trinidad
Francis Joseph Trombino
Gregory James Trost
Willie Q. Troy
William P. Tselepis, Jr.
Zhanetta Valentinovna Tsoy
Michael Patrick Tucker
Lance Richard Tumulty
Ching Ping Tung
Simon James Turner
Donald Joseph Tuzio
Robert T. Twomey
Jennifer Lynn Tzemis
John G. Ueltzhoeffer
Tyler Victor Ugolyn
Michael A. Uliano
Jonathan J. Uman
Anil Shivhari Umarkar
Allen V. Upton
Diane Marie Urban
John Damien Vaccacio
Bradley Hodges Vadas
William Valcarcel
Felix Antonio Vale
Ivan Vale
Benito Valentin
Santos Valentin, Jr.
Carlton Francis Valvo II
Pendyala Vamsikrishna
Erica H. Van Acker
Kenneth W. Van Auken
Bruce Van Hine
Daniel M. Van Laere
Edward Raymond Vanacore
Jon Charles Vandevander
Frederick T. Varacchi
Gopalakrishnan Varadhan
David Vargas
Scott C. Vasel
Azael Ismael Vasquez
Ronald J. Vauk
Arcangel Vazquez
Santos Vazquez
Peter Vega
Sankara Sastry Velamuri
Jorge Velazquez
Lawrence G. Veling
Anthony Mark Ventura
David Vera
Loretta Ann Vero
Christopher James Vialonga
Matthew Gilbert Vianna
Robert Anthony Vicario
Celeste Torres Victoria
Joanna Vidal
John T. Vigiano II
Joseph Vincent Vigiano
Frank J. Vignola, Jr.
Joseph Barry Vilardo
Claribel Villalobos Hernandez
Sergio Gabriel Villanueva
Chantal Vincelli
Melissa Renée Vincent
Francine Ann Virgilio
Lawrence Virgilio
Joseph Gerard Visciano
Joshua S. Vitale
Maria Percoco Vola
Lynette D. Vosges
Garo H. Voskerijian
Alfred Anton Vukosa
Gregory Kamal Bruno Wachtler
Karen J. Wagner
Mary Alice Wahlstrom
Honor Elizabeth Wainio
Gabriela Silvina Waisman
Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford
Courtney Wainsworth Walcott
Victor Wald
Kenneth E. Waldie
Benjamin James Walker
Glen Wall
Mitchel Scott Wallace
Peter Guyder Wallace
Robert Francis Wallace
Roy Michael Wallace
Jeanmarie Wallendorf
Matthew Blake Wallens
Meta L. Waller
John Wallice, Jr.
Barbara P. Walsh
Jim Walsh
Jeffrey P. Walz
Ching Wang
Weibin Wang
Michael Warchola
Stephen Gordon Ward
Timothy Ray Ward
James A. Waring
Brian G. Warner
Derrick Christopher Washington
Charles Waters
James Thomas Waters, Jr.
Patrick J. Waters
Kenneth Thomas Watson
Michael Henry Waye
Todd Christopher Weaver
Walter Edward Weaver
Nathaniel Webb
Dinah Webster
William Michael Weems
Joanne Flora Weil
Michael T. Weinberg
Steven Weinberg
Scott Jeffrey Weingard
Steven George Weinstein
Simon Weiser
David M. Weiss
David Thomas Weiss
Chin Sun Pak Wells
Vincent Michael Wells
Deborah Jacobs Welsh
Timothy Matthew Welty
Christian Hans Rudolf Wemmers
Ssu-Hui Wen
John Joseph Wenckus
Oleh D. Wengerchuk
Peter M. West
Whitfield West, Jr.
Meredith Lynn Whalen
Eugene Michael Whelan
Adam S. White
Edward James White III
James Patrick White
John Sylvester White
Kenneth Wilburn White, Jr.
Leonard Anthony White
Malissa Y. White
Maudlyn A. White
Sandra L. White
Wayne White
Leanne Marie Whiteside
Mark P. Whitford
Leslie A. Whittington
Michael T. Wholey
Mary Lenz Wieman
Jeffrey David Wiener
William J. Wik
Alison Marie Wildman
Glenn E. Wilkinson
Ernest M. Willcher
John Charles Willett
Brian Patrick Williams
Candace Lee Williams
Crossley Richard Williams, Jr.
David J. Williams
David Lucian Williams
Debbie L. Williams
Dwayne Williams
Kevin Michael Williams
Louie Anthony Williams
Louis Calvin Williams III
John P. Williamson
Donna Ann Wilson
William Eben Wilson
David Harold Winton
Glenn J. Winuk
Thomas Francis Wise
Alan L. Wisniewski
Frank Paul Wisniewski
David Wiswall
Sigrid Charlotte Wiswe
Michael R. Wittenstein
Christopher W. Wodenshek
Martin Phillips Wohlforth
Katherine Susan Wolf
Jennifer Yen Wong
Siucheung Steve Wong
Yin Ping Wong
Yuk Ping Wong
Brent James Woodall
James John Woods
Marvin Roger Woods
Patrick J. Woods
Richard Herron Woodwell
David Terence Wooley
John Bentley Works
Martin Michael Wortley
Rodney James Wotton
William Wren, Ret.
John W. Wright, Jr.
Neil Robin Wright
Sandra Lee Wright
Jupiter Yambem
John D. Yamnicky, Sr.
Suresh Yanamadala
Vicki Yancey
Shuyin Yang
Matthew David Yarnell
Myrna Yaskulka
Shakila Yasmin
Olabisi Shadie Layeni Yee
Kevin W. Yokum
Edward P. York
Kevin Patrick York
Raymond R. York
Suzanne Martha Youmans
Barrington Leroy Young, Jr.
Donald McArthur Young
Edmond G. Young, Jr.
Jacqueline Young
Lisa L. Young
Elkin Yuen
Joseph C. Zaccoli
Adel Agayby Zakhary
Arkady Zaltsman
Edwin J. Zambrana, Jr.
Robert Alan Zampieri
Mark Zangrilli
Christopher R. Zarba, Jr.
Ira Zaslow
Kenneth Albert Zelman
Abraham J. Zelmanowitz
Martin Morales Zempoaltecatl
Zhe Zeng
Marc Scott Zeplin
Jie Yao Justin Zhao
Yuguang Zheng
Ivelin Ziminski
Michael Joseph Zinzi
Charles Alan Zion
Julie Lynne Zipper
Salvatore J. Zisa
Prokopios Paul Zois
Joseph J. Zuccala
Andrew Steven Zucker
Igor Zukelman