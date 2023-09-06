9/11 Memorial to host victims’ family members on Sept. 11 for solemn ceremony

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will host a commemoration ceremony on the anniversary of the deadly attacks on Monday, featuring family members of victims.

Beginning at 8 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial plaza at the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan, the solemn ceremony will pause at six intervals — representing the times when each of the Twin Towers were stuck and fell, along with the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

Mourners will engage in a moment of silence during those six moments, during which nearby houses of worship have been asked to toll their bells.

Interspersed with the six moments of silence, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum will perform their annual reading of the names of the 2,983 victims of the 2001 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which are inscribed in stone at the memorial site.

Following the ceremony, the Memorial Plaza will reopen to the general public at 3 p.m. and close at midnight.

The museum will also bring back their annual Tribute In Lights, where vertical searchlights will beam into the sky where the Twin Towers once stood on the night of Sept. 11.

As an extension of the searchlight tradition, the museum has also partnered with NYC Tourism + Conventions, along with other partners in the city, to light up various landmarks and building facades in blue lights in remembrance of the deadly attacks.

While Monday morning’s ceremony will be solely for family members of those who died, the museum has published a list of commemoration ideas for those all around the world to remember the victims.