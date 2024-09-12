NYS courts honor court officers who died in 9/11 rescue effort 23 years ago

The New York State Unified Court System honored three court officers who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as part of a Lower Manhattan ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the event.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York State Unified Court System honored three court officers who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as part of a Lower Manhattan ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the event.

In the immediate wake of the attack, Captain William Harry Thompson and Sergeants Thomas Jurgens and Mitchel Wallace rushed to the World Trade Center — and died saving others.

“Our friends, members of our court family, real-life heroes instinctively ran towards danger, and they made the ultimate sacrifice for us. Three precious lives taken from us much too soon. As we reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the overwhelming darkness and grief that followed, let us always be mindful of the enduring impact their heroism has had on our lives,” said First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George.

St. George, the second-highest-ranked administrator in the state Judiciary, recalled driving into downtown Manhattan for litigation and seeing the tower hit as he reached Canal Street.

“In the face of unimaginable evil, heroes arose, and ordinary people displayed extraordinary strength in the face of insurmountable obstacles,” he said.

In addition to St. George, the ceremony included remarks from Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Justice Initiatives Edwina G. Richardson, Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for NYC Courts Adam Silvera, and Administrative Judge of Manhattan’s Criminal Supreme Court Ellen Biben. Court Officer Jalessa Copeland sang the national anthem, and New York State Courts Pipes and Drums performed a musical tribute.

Family members of the fallen officers and many uniformed court officers attended in tribute to their fallen colleagues and loved ones.

“The stories of Captain Thompson, Sergeant Wallace and Sergeant Jurgens continue to be told and retold every year since that awful day in 2001. These brave men were fathers, sons, brothers and husbands. They were people who dedicated their life’s work to the cause of justice into helping others,” said Silvera, whose job is to oversee the day-to-day operations of New York City’s trial courts.

The ceremony also included a viewing of the short film “9/11 Reflections,” which is dedicated to Thompson, Jurgens and Wallace and narrated by other court officers who participated in rescue efforts at the World Trade Center.

Richardson, whose job entails administering help centers, pro bono attorney programs, and resources designed to serve unrepresented court users, reflected on how she sees the sacrifices of 9/11 first responders in her life and work.

“Our choice every day is to choose love, to choose service, to choose justice and to choose peace each and every day in their honor,” Richardson said.