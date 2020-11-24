AKA offers holiday packages for safe New York City getaways with your family | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The luxury global brand of serviced residences AKA is offering a special opportunity to safely gather in small groups for the holidays this year.

AKA’s New Holiday Traditions Package offers private suites with fully accessorized kitchens and spacious living and dining areas. The package is available at its AKA Central Park, AKA Times Square and AKA Sutton Place properties for a week or longer.

The package includes white sparkling lights for decorating and a welcome gift that includes gourmet hot cocoa with custom keepsake mugs, a bottle of a.vin wine, a curated list of holiday shopping, fitness and restaurant recommendations as well as recommended photographers for safe, socially distant photoshoots in your suite. Those who book a stay during New Year’s Eve will receive a bottle of champagne and celebratory 2021 party accessories.

Guests will also have access to the A.Cinema, whether in-suite or booked privately, to watch classic holiday films together. They can also virtually stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Tree Lighting ceremony. As guests leave, they will receive a special farewell present featuring delectable treats upon departure courtesy of Angelina Paris and Krispy Kreme.

AKA is committed to maintaining high levels of cleanliness to ensure the safety of their guests. AKA has reinvented its amenity spaces, giving the option to privately reserve its conference rooms as dining rooms, lounges as family portrait studios and cinemas as large living rooms to revel in old holiday classics.

AKA is currently offering a 10% discount on all suites from now through Jan. 3. To reserve your stay, visit stayaka.com.