Alleged looters wreak havoc at Queens Center Mall

Traffic has been delayed near Queens Center Mall due to the presence of emergency personnel in response to reported looting.

Video that surfaced on social media Monday afternoon shows a group of people running around the mall attempting to kick through boarded up windows.

The situation does not seem to be a protest related to the death of George Floyd and the continuation of police violence against black men and women across the country, but rather a previously planned “loot out” that had allegedly been scheduled to begin at the mall, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd., around 1 p.m., according to a notice obtained by QNS, which has been cropped to remove derogatory language.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed with QNS that the 110th Precinct had received several calls regarding the situation and had sent officers to the area, but, as of 4 p.m., could not offer confirmation of any violence, vandalism or arrests made at the scene.

Another video surfaced on Twitter showing police vehicles following a group of people who seemed to be running away from the mall.

The city’s official emergency notification system sent out a Tweet warning of expected traffic delays due to the incident.

New York City Transit announced that several buses have been detoured in response to the situation.

