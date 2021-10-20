amBroadway | ‘Book of Mormon’ offers free show, immersive show recreates Tammany Hall and more

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

‘Mormon’ returns with free fan performance

“The Book of Mormon,” which is set to resume performances on Broadway on Nov. 5, will celebrate its return with a free fan performance the night before. In order to qualify for a free pair of tickets, you must create a written or video social media post about your “mission companion,” which might be “someone who inspires you” or “someone who helped you get through the last 19 months.” For more info visit bookofmormonbroadway.com.

Immersive show recreates Tammany Hall

Tammany Hall, the notoriously corrupt organization which controlled New York City politics from the late-18th century through the mid-20th century, is being recreated in the new immersive theatrical experience “Tammany Hall” at the Soho Playhouse. Created by Darren Lee Cole and Alexander Wright, the show recreates Election Night 1929 through 15 different settings (i.e. clubhouse, penthouse suite, follies rehearsal, underground speakeasy) and with characters such as FDR, Fiorello LaGuardia, Jimmy Walker, and Legs Diamond. It officially opens on Election Night 2021.

Costume exhibit returns after leak damage

“Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen,” an interactive costume exhibition in Times Square, reopened this week after closing for nearly two weeks due to a water leak. All of the proceeds from the exhibition (which showcases more than 100 garments from Broadway, film, TV, dance and opera) will benefit the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund.

BC/EFA looks to spring for red bucket return

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which has traditionally raised money each fall and spring with red bucket audience appeals (i.e. having actors seek donations while holding red buckets in lobbies following performances), will not bring back the red buckets until at least the spring. There will be no “Red Bucket Follies” (formerly known as “Gypsy of the Year”) variety show celebration in the fall. “The priority for the theater community this fall is to carefully and safely resume its eight-shows-a-week schedule in front of enthusiastic, vaxxed and masked audiences with all the appropriate backstage protocols,” Broadway Cares executive director Tom Viola said in a statement.

‘Sanctuary City’ will stream following Off-Broadway fun

Martyna Majok’s new dreamer drama “Sanctuary City,” which just ended an acclaimed Off-Broadway run produced by New York Theatre Workshop at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village, will be made available for ticketed streaming from Oct. 25 to Nov. 21. While numerous theater companies streamed new and archival content during the shutdown, the future of streaming as part of mainstream theatrical programming currently remains uncertain.

Cecily Strong to look for ‘Signs of Intelligence Life’

“Saturday Night Live” performer Cecily Strong will headline a new Off-Broadway production of Jane Wagner’s “The Search for Signs of Intelligence Life in the Universe” at the Shed beginning Dec. 21. The 1977 one-woman performance piece was originally made famous by Lily Tomlin, who also appeared in a 1991 film adaptation.