Amtrak makes temporary repairs after outages east of NYC

Amtrak is running some diesel trains between Penn Station and New Rochelle.

Amtrak made temporary repairs to its power system after riders heading east of New York City faced one- to two-hour delays on Wednesday afternoon, according to the railroad.

Passengers traveling on its northeast corridor to Penn Station in New York were not affected, but there were major delays to destinations like New Haven and Boston.

The railroad made the repairs to the overhead electrical system so that trains could start running again, but there are still expected to be delays through this evening.

