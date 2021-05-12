An inside look at Harry Potter New York’s Butterbeer Bar with actress Evanna Lynch

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An iconic beverage from the wizarding world will soon be readily available in the Flatiron District.

amNewYork Metro got a look inside the new Harry Potter New York store’s upcoming Butterbeer Bar. The first of its kind in New York City, the bar, located within the store at 935 Broadway, will offer the fan-favorite drink when the store officially opens on June 3.

Evanna Lynch, an Irish actress who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, was onsite to introduce the Butterbeer Bar.

“It feels like coming home,” Lynch said. “It’s really exciting to see the universe expanding seeing the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ part and the ‘Harry Potter’ world being connected.”

When you enter the Butterbeer Bar part of the store, you are greeted immediately by a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles that will welcome wizards, witches and muggles alike. Guests will be able to enjoy their choice of a draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream and bottled Butterbeer, plus their choice of “Harry Potter” themed treats like chocolate wands and cookies decorated to look like the iconic Sorting Hat and Mrs. Weasley’s Christmas sweaters.

The Butterbeer itself can be served with cream after being poured from the tap or straight from the bottle. The bottle’s label was designed by MinaLima, which was the lead prop designer throughout the “Harry Potter” franchise, and is inspired by the Magical Congress of the United States of America introduced to fans in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” When poured right from the bottle, the beverage is vegan, but will not be vegan if you decide to add cream.

Lynch says that compared to the “Harry Potter” Experience in London, which is more film-based, the new Harry Potter New York store is more like you are shopping in Diagon Alley or Hogsmeade.

“I think the experience in London is more for film buffs, for people who are more passionate about film making. They kind of want to know how the magic is created,” said Lynch. “Here is more immersive in that you are walking into a store in the ‘Harry Potter’-verse, and this feels like Honeydukes or something where you come up the street and have a butterbeer. You’re stepping out of the muggle world and into the wizarding world.”

As a fan of the “Harry Potter” books herself, Lynch says that she is blessed to have been an integral part of the “Harry Potter” film series.

“I never forget what an honor it is and was just to be a part of it. Luna was one of my favorite characters and to be able to put my take on that was great. Every fan has their personal interpretation of the character and what that means to them, and when you see the movies, there’s always something that’s a little bit different,” said Lynch. “I know that every fan’s idea is precious and different so I just feel so lucky that I got to do how I see her. I read the books now and it’s still surreal. When I read the books, I can travel back to who I was before I got the part, that’s when it’s like, it’s strange how it worked out. I feel very blessed.”

Lynch is excited to see how New Yorkers will react to the store once it opens in June, particularly those who decide to bring their kids to Harry Potter New York.

“I’m excited to see the reaction of the phoenix. It’s such a majestic and beautiful creature and I think they’ve done an amazing job with the sculpture. I think I’m sure a lot of fans are going to feel that sense of awe when they come in, they’ll be stepping into the magical world,” said Lynch. “I would say bring your kids, it’s going to be so thrilling for children to see all of these authentic props like the gargoyle outside Dumbledore’s office. There’s plenty of photo opportunities and if you have a friend or family member who is a ‘Harry Potter’ fan, you have Christmas sorted here. Definitely do get butterbeer and take some home, it’s delicious!”