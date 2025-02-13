Animal rights supporters are advocating for the PAWS Act, a bill making its way through the New York State legislature that would hold drivers accountable for hitting a pet on the road and fleeing the scene.

Short for the ‘Protecting Animals Walking on the Street’ Act, the PAWS Act was introduced in September and re-introduced this year by NYS Senator Andrew Gounardes. Many New York pet owners are starting to notice what the legislation would entail. Under the proposed law, drivers who hit a pet on the road would be subject to increased penalties when a pet is injured or killed in a car crash.

According to Gounardes, who represents parts of Brooklyn, injuring or killing a pet or service animal with a motor vehicle results in a fine equivalent to an illegal U-turn under current law.

However, his bill adds a companion animal category and “due care statute” under vehicle traffic law, which is already true for pedestrians, cyclists, sheep, cattle, and goats. The proposed law would also increase fines when a driver commits a hit-and-run collision, which would cost them up to $500 for the first offense.

“My PAWS Act is about recognizing the dignity and value of these nonhuman New Yorkers, and making streets safer for them and all of us,” Gounardes said. “By adding a new companion animal category to vehicle traffic law and raising fines for hitting and hurting animals, we’re sending a clear message to reckless drivers: slow down and ‘paws’ your vehicle to let pets pass.”

The bill is not facing much opposition from New Yorkers and is gaining praise from animal rights advocates. They say it is a necessary step to protect pets.

Voters for Animals Rights, a New York-based organization that advocates for ending animal cruelty and other animal rights causes, distributed an email to its members asking them to support the PAWS Act.

“Companion animals are part of our families and deserve to be protected by the law in the same way,” the email states. “If a driver fails to exercise caution, hitting a companion animal and fleeing the scene, they should be held responsible for this safety failure. And now we have a chance to put it into law.”

Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the emergency and critical care department at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in Manhattan, said vehicular trauma is a common presentation to the hospital’s emergency room.

“As an emergency and critical care veterinarian in NYC, I see a large number of vehicular accidents involving pets,” she said. “These accidents often result in intensive hospitalization or even death.”

Injuries include fractures, hemoperitoneum, head trauma and pulmonary contusions, the doctor explained.

“These cases typically require ICU care, are very costly and can have lasting impacts for the animal and family,” she said.

A different level of responsibility

Laura Ireland, associate director at the Animal Law and Policy Institute at Vermont Law and Graduate School, said bills such as the PAWS Act are gaining traction across the country.

“There are definitely more states that are holding drivers responsible for at least stopping and helping animals when they are hit, especially if they are dogs and cats, companion animals,” she said. “Part of it is recognizing that pets are more than just property.”

She added that drivers should be held more responsible if they hit an animal rather than an object such as a garbage can.

“Animals are in this weird space that they are property under the law, but they feel like family,” Ireland said. “And so, a lot of animal law, especially companion animal law, is evolving to reflect our relationships that we have with our animals.”

NYC pet owners and animal lovers appear to support the bill overwhelmingly.

“Whoever doesn’t support this bill, I will run you over and leave the scene,” one New Yorker named Roger said jokingly while saying he fully backs the bill.

The bill is currently in committee in the state Senate. It must pass several reviews and votes before Gov. Kathy Hochul can consider signing it into law.