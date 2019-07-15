The Animal Care Centers of NYC issued a plea for help on Friday, and New Yorkers answered the call.

Facing an overwhelming influx of dogs, cats, kittens and rabbits, the organization released an open letter to New Yorkers, asking folks to consider adopting or fostering one of its 630 animals in need of homes. The situation had become so dire, ACC said, that its staff was forced to house some of the dogs in offices and pop-up crates for the first time in years.

As word of the overcrowding spread, with over 5,000 shares of the letter on Facebook alone, New Yorkers stepped in to help.

"Response to our plea has been tremendous so far," ACC wrote in a Facebook update on Sunday, adding that over 75 pets had been adopted by that point. "Thank you to everyone who has helped in spreading the word and making ACC pets top of mind for anyone who wants to adopt...or foster!"

By the end of the weekend, 134 pets found forever homes and an additional 43 were placed in foster homes, an ACC spokeswoman said on Monday. Another 57 animals went to ACC's network of adoption partners for a total of 234 placements.

Within that same time period, however, the organization took in 119 stray and owner-surrendered animals.

Despite the new intake number, ACC officials feel progress has been made in freeing up much-needed space, the spokeswoman said. Still, the organization is asking for New Yorkers to consider adoption, fostering or sharing its pet profiles on social media to spread the word.