Another nor’easter set to strike New York

We could see up to 6 inches of snow.

A major nor’easter is set to hit the city Tuesday night and could potentially bring with it 6 inches of snow, the National Weather Service predicted.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s starting Monday and won’t get to above freezing until Thursday.

The snow will come between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but forecasters didn’t have a more precise prediction on snow totals, since they say it all depends on the storm’s trajectory.

“A shift in the track of less than 100 miles in either direction will result in a significant difference in impacts across the area,” the NWS said.

The city hasn’t yet made changes to alternate side parking.

This winter, the city saw more than 56 inches of snow and had several days where temperatures stayed in the teens.