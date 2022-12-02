Another teen cuffed for shooting and running over man in the Bronx

Two teens were arrested for allegedly killing a man in the Bronx back in October.

Police say that at 8:09 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers from the 41st Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man in need of help in front of 970 Kelly Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 33-year-old Cortez Hinton unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his groin and torso.

Hinton also has trauma to his head and body after having been struck by a fleeing vehicle. Hinton was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

On Nov. 8, police arrested 19-year-old Jovant Erazo and charged him with murder, vehicular manslaughter and three counts of assault.

On Dec. 1, a 17-year-old boy, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was also arrested in connection to the incident. He was charged with murder, assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.