Antiques Garage to close its doors

Chelsea’s beloved Antiques Garage, a neighborhood fixture for the past 20 years will host its final sale this weekend to make room for imminent real-estate development.

Started by Alan Boss, who is affectionately known as “Lord of the Fleas,” the Antiques Garage was one of the original “Chelsea Fleas;” popularized by locals, tourists, and celebrities alike.

The Antiques Garage has operated on the weekends for the past two decades out of a parking structure on West 25th between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The site will be turned into a $300 million, 270,000-square-foot hotel tower, according to published reports.

“The Chelsea markets have been part of the social fabric of New York for almost 40 years, The Garage, 20 of those years,” Boss said. “While we are saddened to lose our former home The Garage, the rich diversity of merchandise offered to the public will continue on West 25th Street in our outdoor lot.”

The Antiques Garage will be open for the last time on Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Many vendors will continue to operate from the West 25th Street Market a half a block away between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Others will move to the Hell’s Kitchen Flea Market on 39th between Ninth and 10th avenues, on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. year-round.