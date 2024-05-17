Quantcast
News

Two kids assaulted in antisemitic attack while playing on the sidewalk in Brooklyn

street view of Franklin Ave in Brooklyn. Cars parked in front
Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn
Google maps

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is searching for a suspect who assaulted two young children while they played on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Sunday.

According to police, two boys, ages 13 and 11, each wearing a yarmulke, were playing on a public sidewalk in front of 173 Franklin Ave. in Bedford Stuyvesant when the suspect rode passed them and said “Get off the sidewalk.”

When the perp cycled back moments later, things became physical, police said. He got off his bike, pushed the 13-year-old onto the ground and proceeded to kick and punch the 11-year-old in the back. 

The suspect then fled on his bike southbound on Franklin Avenue toward Willoughby Avenue before cops arrived.

Meanwhile, the young victims were treated by EMS on scene and subsequently released, police said. 

No arrests have been made yet, but the NYPD is investigating the incident as a hate crime. 

police photo of suspect wanted for assault in Brooklyn; he's wearing black jacket and on a bike
Police photo of the suspect.

Police released photo and video of the suspect. He is described as having a medium complexion and approximately 18 to 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black-and-white striped shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers with stripes. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

