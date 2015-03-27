Are the Obamas moving to NYC? They are ‘seriously considering’ it after White House, according to report

Are the Obamas waking up to what we already know: New York is the best city?

The Obamas are “seriously considering” a move to NYC after the White House, according to BuzzFeed on Friday.

This won’t be the first time NYC has had an Obama resident: President Obama famously attended Columbia University from 1981-83, living on the Upper East Side. It’s also been rumored that Malia Obama is considering an NYC school after she was spotted touring NYU, Barnard and Columbia. Will the Obamas be following their eldest daughter?

Maybe not so fast. While Malia is set to graduate Washington D.C.’s Sidwell Friends in 2016, Sasha will be there until 2019. The president and First Lady said in 2013 that the family could stay in Washington until Sasha finishes high school, and his former personal assistant Reggie Love told BuzzFeed that “kids and spouses have a huge impact on where he goes.”

Columbia University is also in the running to host the presidential library, along with the University of Chicago and the University of Hawaii. President Obama said earlier this month that he hopes “it goes to Chicago,” but he noted there have been “some entanglements.” The Barack Obama Foundation will reveal the location of the library later this year.

It has not been entirely smooth sailing for the Obamas in NYC though: The president said last year that his credit card was declined at a fancy NYC restaurant because he doesn’t use it enough. “They thought there was some kind of fraud going on,” Obama said. “Luckily Michelle had hers.” Having a credit card declined is a right of passage of New Yorkers, it’s like they already live here!