Armed men storm 7-Eleven store in Manhattan, fire shots take $700: NYPD

Two men robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in Manhattan last week, after firing shots and ordering the employees to sit on the floor while they took cash.

The suspects entered the convenience store, located on the corner of East 28th Street and 3rd Avenue, at around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, with one of them wielding a firearm and demanding cash from a 27-year-old male employee who was behind the counter. The suspect, according to police, then fired a round into the air.

A second suspect was also in the store and was acting as a lookout. This man had a knife, police said, and prevented another employee from exiting the store.

The thieves then demanded the victims to sit on the floor behind the counter. The gun-toting suspect then fired another round into the floor before taking approximately $700 from the register. The pair then fled the store northbound on 3rd Avenue.

Police said that the 27-year-old victim sustained a minor eye injury and was taken to a local hospital. The other employee was unharmed.

The NYPD has released photos of the suspect, which were obtained from the MTA.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).